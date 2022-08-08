ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

sanantoniothingstodo.com

Cast Iron Cooking – Hatch Favorites at Central Market

CAST IRON COOKING – HATCH FAVORITES. Don't miss out on Hatch season! Register for this hands-on class that will teach you how to cook with the best flavors of Hatch chiles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
US105

Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral

In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!

There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it's even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer

As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code "SUMMER 22" at checkout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Funston Place
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
LoneStar 92

Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX

If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items

Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history. Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA's Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners

The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

