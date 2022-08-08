Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Cast Iron Cooking – Hatch Favorites at Central Market
CAST IRON COOKING – HATCH FAVORITES. Don’t miss out on Hatch season! Register for this hands-on class that will teach you how to cook with the best flavors of Hatch chiles. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates...
KSAT 12
39th annual Jazz’SAlive announces lineup, adds kickoff party
SAN ANTONIO – Live jazz returns to the streets of downtown San Antonio in September when national, regional, and local jazz musicians take to the stage at the 39th annual Jazz’SAlive Festival. The two-day event will be held on Sept. 23 and 24, but the music and fun...
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
tpr.org
Sea breeze showers possible in San Antonio, forecasters eye tropical activity in the distance
A subtropical ridge that's remained virtually stationary over Texas this summer — causing hot and dry weather — has shifted slightly to the northwest. The shift has allowed more isolated sea breeze showers from the Gulf of Mexico, that may reach San Antonio this week. There is a...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Best Nail Salons In San Antonio -Top Nails Spas, Shops, Deals and more!
There are many nail salons in San Antonio that offer manicure and pedicure options. While these services are always offered, finding the best place to pamper yourself can sometimes be difficult. Sometimes it’s even more difficult than picking the perfect color!. Luckily, this list features some of the best...
Texas Monthly
The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant
In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission to celebrate the end of summer
As kids prepare to head back to school, the San Antonio Zoo is celebrating the end of summer by offering steep admission discounts. The zoo's new promotion offers $10 admission from this Monday through Sunday. The tickets must be purchased online and the discount is available by entering the code “SUMMER 22” at checkout.
Pair of pigs found roaming in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A portly pair of pigs was recently rescued after the two were found roaming in residential neighborhoods of the Alamo City. Officials with City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) wondered how that could be possible since pigs are not allowed inside the city limits, but added they have been receiving calls about them over the last week.
San Antonio Current
Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returning to San Antonio Aug. 11-13
The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will slide into San Antonio this week, bringing 27 feet of mobile marketing to the city’s North Side. Six of the vibrant vehicles travel the country, joining parties and arranging local events aimed at selling more of Mayer's meats. Manned by a team of...
Popular neighborhood bar in downtown San Antonio closes
'I've never seen so many grown men crying.'
Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX
If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based Taco Cabana gets in on the Hatch chile craze with new menu items
Locally-based Tex-Mex chain Taco Cabana will next week debut spicy new menu items packed with Hatch chile heat for the first time in TC history. Taco Cabana will launch new Hatch Chile Smoked Pulled Pork menu options August 17, including taco, street taco, breakfast bowl and burrito options. Some meal options include a side order of new Hatch Chile Ranch and tortilla chips.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q offering free iced tea every Friday this month
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is inviting patrons to a month-long Bring Your Own Cup event, promising to fill their vessels with free iced tea every Friday through August. The BYOC promo begins this Friday, with every Alamo City Bill Miller offering to serve up to 32 ounces of free...
4 San Antonio's towns have some of the most expensive homes in Texas
Some of these cities average home value is over $1 million.
KSAT 12
VIA Link launches new on-demand zone on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit opened its newest VIA Link on-demand zone on the South Side, allowing customers to book trips outside of a fixed route. The VIA Link on-demand zone provides service connecting a 12.52 square mile area, including VIA’s Madla Transit Center, Palo Alto College, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, South San High School, South Park Mall shopping and medical centers, and Toyota Manufacturing.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents upset over astronomically high energy bills
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - As energy bills continue to soar throughout San Antonio, our neighbors in New Braunfels are also seeing high utility bills. New Braunfels Utilities (NBU) held a press conference on Monday to let their residents know that they are here to help. Since our story aired last...
iheart.com
City Program Makes Home Rehab Money Available To Qualified Homeowners
The city is offering a new Home Rehab program to help qualified San Antonio homeowners with home repairs. The funds can be used for foundation and structural problems, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling repairs, water heater, and window and door upgrades. Applications are being accepted through September 19th. The program is using part of the $45 million allocated to homeowner rehab projects from the billion-dollar bond issue that voters approved in May of this yea.
Archdiocese of San Antonio announce funeral services for Bishop John Yanta
The funeral arrangements for Bishop Yanta will span multiple Texas cities.
