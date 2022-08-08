Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected vs Cardinals over umpire Ed Hickox’s awful strike zone
The New York Yankees entered Sunday’s finale against the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They’re exiting the game down one manager (temporarily), and plus a whole bunch of questions they wish they didn’t have to answer. Sunday’s game at Busch Stadium...
Gio has blunt outlook for injured Matt Carpenter: 'It's over'
Matt Carpenter is hopeful he can return to the Yankees this season, but Gio is convinced that Carpenter’s season is over after fracturing his foot.
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon leading off for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 12.1 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket
Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
BT is tired of 'free passes' given to struggling Yankees
Brandon Tierney says the Yankees have been giving out free passes for too long when it comes to their struggling starters like Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
Boomer and Gio's one big concern for Mets come playoff time
The Mets seem to be firing on all cylinders after dominating the Braves, but Boomer and Gio still have one big concern for the team come playoff time.
Yardbarker
Yankees have hit a brick wall after series sweep against the Cardinals
The New York Yankees are currently on a five-game losing streak after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, but that is just the start of their issues. With the bullpen deteriorating at an astronomical pace and the Yankees failing to hit home runs, going 27 innings before a consolation prize from DJ LeMahieu in the 9th inning in Sunday’s loss, the team has lost all sense of momentum.
NBC Sports
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
