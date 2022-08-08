ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlie Blackmon leading off for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon will start in right field on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Yonathan Daza moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Blackmon for 12.1 FanDuel points...
St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Carpenter deserves a red jacket

Matt Carpenter is a three-time All Star. He’s finished in the top ten of MVP voting twice, with a fourth-place finish in 2013. He won a Silver Slugger that same year after leading the league in doubles. And following a dreadful end to his Cardinals tenure, he’s revitalized his career, batting third for a Yankees team that is among the best in baseball.
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing

St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
Yankees have hit a brick wall after series sweep against the Cardinals

The New York Yankees are currently on a five-game losing streak after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, but that is just the start of their issues. With the bullpen deteriorating at an astronomical pace and the Yankees failing to hit home runs, going 27 innings before a consolation prize from DJ LeMahieu in the 9th inning in Sunday’s loss, the team has lost all sense of momentum.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN

Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
