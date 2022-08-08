The New York Yankees are currently on a five-game losing streak after being swept by the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend, but that is just the start of their issues. With the bullpen deteriorating at an astronomical pace and the Yankees failing to hit home runs, going 27 innings before a consolation prize from DJ LeMahieu in the 9th inning in Sunday’s loss, the team has lost all sense of momentum.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO