Philadelphia, PA

A.J. Brown Shocked at How Intense Eagles Fans Are

By Tim Crean
 2 days ago

Pro Bowl wide receiver didn’t seem too happy when the Tennessee Titans traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. However, after signing a $100 million contract extension, getting to play with the up-and-coming Eagles roster , and experiencing the Philly fans, Brown has come around. He’s especially impressed with the Philly faithful.

A.J. Brown gave Eagles fans a shout-out for their rabid support

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D2bn3_0h8ZR7Gp00
Philadelphia Eagles super fan | Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There are a lot of things you could say about Philadelphia Eagles fans — and Philly sports fans in general — but one of them has to be that they rabidly support their favorite teams.

Like many teams around the NFL, the Eagles held an open-to-the-public practice/scrimmage this weekend at the team’s home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field. Despite the fact that the 2022 squad hasn’t even played a preseason game yet, and Week 1 is still a month away, over 30,000 fans came out to watch their team on Sunday night.

New Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown was so impressed with this turnout he took to Twitter to let the world know how he feels about these die-hards.

Philly are you serious?? That was practice! 30k plus here at practice!” Brown tweeted to his 190.1K followers. “Nah I love it here already. Today was fun. Only the beginning” followed by a fire emoji.

Compared to Brown’s old fans in Tennessee, the Philly fanatics are a different breed. The Eagles regularly draw more fans to their games than the Titans, which makes sense as the Eagles are a much more historic franchise.

The Eagles have been playing pro football in Philadelphia since 1933. The Titans have only been in Nashville since the Houston Oilers relocated there in 1997. This generationally-engrained fandom in a place like Philadelphia is unlike the fandom for newer teams elsewhere.

A.J. Brown is finally getting a taste of this, and he likes it.

