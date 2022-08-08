ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

‘I’m not by myself’; Program helps Black and Latino dads in Kent County

By Marisa Oberle
With two young boys, Ricardo Vail rarely finds a moment of peace.

“One is crazy and one is loud,” jokes Vail when describing Gareth, 2 years old, and Kaleb, 3 months old. “It’s never ending. They’re always doing something.”

However, the Grand Rapids father knows how to handle the chaos thanks in part to Strong Fathers/Padres Fuertes, a project that connects dads in Kent County’s Black and Latino communities with services personalized to the needs of each client.

The project is one of the initiatives launched under Strong Beginnings , a community partnership that works alongside Spectrum Health and other local organizations.

“I have an understanding of what’s out there for help,” said Vail, who enrolled in the project after the birth of his oldest son.

Strong Fathers/Padres Feurtes works with men through the first 18 months of their child’s life.

Curriculum from the National Fatherhood Initiative is used to teach them about communication, mental health, trauma-informed care, and other skills.

“We try to be there for them, to be those supports that every father needs,” said Adnoris “Bo” Torres, project supervisor.

According to Torres, research indicates a dad’s engagement lowers a baby’s risk of death, especially in communities of color where it’s often higher.

“We see stronger breastfeeding rates, we see lower infant deaths, we see healthier sleeping patterns and safe sleep, so it’s a combination of all of those things that by engaging the father, incorporating the father, into a healthy start program, the success for the children are maximized,” said Torres.

Since Strong Fathers/Padres Feurtes launched in 2011, it’s helped about 100 fathers each year.

The project hopes to increase the number after adding another worker to its team this past summer.

For Vail, he says Strong Fathers/Padres Feurtes gave him a sense of community and a manual for how to navigate being a parent.

“Just knowing that I’m not by myself,” said Vail. “There’s other people willing to help.”

To learn more or get involved, click here .

