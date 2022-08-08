ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews quickly halt progress of fire burning north of Camanche Reservoir

By CBS13 Staff
 2 days ago

Coal Fire in Amador Co. 30% contained 00:17

JACKSON VALLEY -- Crews quickly responded to a vegetation fire Sunday north of Camanche Reservoir.

Cal Fire says the blaze, dubbed the Coal Fire, started near the intersection of Coal Mine Road and Comanche Parkway in Jackson Valley, which is roughly 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

The fire grew to roughly 16 acres, burning through dry grass and heavy brush. Attacking the flames by both the ground and the air, crews halted its forward progress and mitigated the threat to structures, officials say. As of Sunday evening, the fire is 30% contained.

Still, firefighters are working to build containment lines and snuff out hot spots. People are advised to avoid the area at least through Sunday night.

CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

