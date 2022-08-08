ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
blockchain.news

Australian Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Doubles Operating Capacity to Over 2.3 EH/s

Australian Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy has announced that its operating capacity has roughly doubled to over 2.3 EH/s. Iris Energy said on Monday that it completed its second operating site in Mackenzie, British Columbia (Canada), expanding its bitcoin hashrate to over 2.3 EH/s from its previous target of 1.2 EH/s (41MW).
blockchain.news

Crypto Downturn Hits Luxury Watches Market Sales

Over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market has quietly slipped into distress as the world grapples with interest rate hikes and inflation. Housing affordability and cost of living concerns have currently become a priority among consumers. The downward spiral has put economic investors, including those desiring more tangible assets,...
cryptoglobe.com

Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services

On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
u.today

Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
crowdfundinsider.com

The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started

Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
cryptoglobe.com

Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock

Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
