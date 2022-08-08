Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
blockchain.news
Australian Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Doubles Operating Capacity to Over 2.3 EH/s
Australian Bitcoin mining company Iris Energy has announced that its operating capacity has roughly doubled to over 2.3 EH/s. Iris Energy said on Monday that it completed its second operating site in Mackenzie, British Columbia (Canada), expanding its bitcoin hashrate to over 2.3 EH/s from its previous target of 1.2 EH/s (41MW).
blockchain.news
Crypto Downturn Hits Luxury Watches Market Sales
Over the past few weeks, the cryptocurrency market has quietly slipped into distress as the world grapples with interest rate hikes and inflation. Housing affordability and cost of living concerns have currently become a priority among consumers. The downward spiral has put economic investors, including those desiring more tangible assets,...
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
Popular Brokerage Firm Interactive Brokers Extends Its Crypto Trading Services
On Tuesday (August 9), global brokerage firm Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) announced that it is extending its crypto trading services. On 18 October 2021, Interactive Brokers announced “its launch of cryptocurrency trading for Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the U.S., enabling these RIAs to trade and custody Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) via Paxos Trust Company on behalf of clients.”
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire co-founder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old co-founder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
China's digital yuan pushes key US lawmakers to seek urgency from the Fed on a digital dollar that fends off global rivals
Rep. Maxine Waters has drafted legislation for the Fed to further study a digital dollar, according to the Wall Street Journal. Other lawmakers have cited China's digital yuan as a reason to move quicker on a digital dollar. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said he nor the central bank is in...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
u.today
Legendary Investor Jim Rogers on Crypto: "It's Going to Be Government Money"
decrypt.co
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
How billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried does a crypto deal: In his own words
Sam Bankman-Fried exclusively tells Fortune his three-step investment strategy for assessing crypto deals.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Crypto Trader Forecasts What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and Two Ethereum-Based Altcoins
A widely followed crypto trader is sharing his outlook for Bitcoin (BTC), ApeCoin (APE) and two Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins amid signs of potential recovery for the crypto market. As Bitcoin continues to trade above its 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,700 Twitter followers that the leading...
blockchain.news
Market Slips Into a Bear Motion, Fate in The Merge of ETH Might Reboot Positive Sentiment
The volatility inherent in the digital currency ecosystem may seem stabilized at the moment, but a deeper insight into on-chain analytics shows more indeterminate trends are at play. These trends can easily tilt the balance in space, and per the current outlook, the bears seem to be igniting such a...
Crypto is making a comeback
Is the crypto winter finally over? (And in the scorching heat of summer no less?)
Buying This Bargain-Priced Crypto Now Could Be a Genius Move
A long-awaited technological upgrade could be a great reason to invest in Cardano.
crowdfundinsider.com
The Crypto Revolution Has Just Started
Hot summer temperatures have done nothing for the current “crypto winter,” which has seen a $2 trillion market drop from highs last year. The downswing, including the spectacular failure of the Terra Luna ecosystem and a cascade of exchanges temporarily halting withdrawals, has livened crypto’s critics including governmental bodies and their academic allies.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Lark Davis Says “Don’t Sell” Your Bitcoins to BlackRock
Highly popular New Zealand based crypto analyst said earlier today (August 5) talked about the strategic partnership between Coinbase and BlackRock (the world’s top asset management firm by total AUM) that was announced yesterday. BlackRock, which was founded in 1988, started with just eight people working in one room....
