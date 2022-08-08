Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo driver runs into woman in parking lot intentionally, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County law enforcement says a driver intentionally ran into a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a 32-year-old Kalamazoo resident driving a maroon sedan intentionally struck a 65-year-old woman walking through the parking lot.
Young sailors training on Lake Michigan prompt distress calls
SOUTH HAVEN, MI – Reports of a sailboat in possible distress brought first responders to Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. South Haven Area Emergency Services responded to the Clinton Street overlook at the city’s South Beach on Aug. 9, after reports of a sailboat in possible distress, the agency said.
Body found at Southern Grand Marina ID’d
A man who was found dead at the Southern Grand Marina on Saturday drowned, authorities say.
Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival
As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
Have you seen this driver? Newaygo police looking for motorcyclist who rode away from officers
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo Police are asking for the public's help finding a driver on a motorcycle they attempted to pull over, officers say. The person was driving eastbound on Croton Drive near the east city limits. When officers tried to stop the person, they sped away. Police...
'There's no price on life': Recent drownings spark continued debate on lifeguards on Lake Michigan beaches
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Following several deadly drownings on the West Michigan lakeshore, the conversation around lifeguards on beaches has been sparked once again. Big waves and strong currents on both Sunday and Monday claimed three lives, and since mid-July, a total of eight people have drowned. 13 ON...
Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of ‘jet-suite’ demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
This Is Why I’m Thankful Someone Vandalized The Millennium Park Pavilion
The Grant Pavilion at Millennium Park and Beach was damaged by vandals over the weekend. While I'm disappointed someone would cause such damage and destruction, I'm actually thankful it happened. Now, before you judge me and think I'm a terrible person give me a chance to explain why. Grant Pavilion...
Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
Woman accused of killing bicyclists on charity ride gets next court date; crash leaves 9 without fathers
The woman accused of driving her vehicle into a group of bicyclists on a charity tour, killing two of them including an Oakland County attorney, is scheduled to return to court next week for a preliminary exam. Mandy Benn, 43, is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated causing...
Man accused of reckless driving with baby in car, girlfriend on hood faces charge
PORTAGE, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who police said drove around Portage with his girlfriend clinging to the hood of his car faced a judge Monday. Donald Gaddie Jr., 20, was charged with reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function. The couple's one-year-old child was in the car...
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
Video shows Grand Rapids police rush to save gunshot victims
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released new video footage following a shooting that left four people injured. Three of them suffered minor injuries but one person suffered serious injuries. The shooting happened on July 17 in the area of Cesar E. Chavez and Oakes...
