ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
MLive

Police identify Lake Michigan drowning victim

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police identified Jonathan Mendez, 21, of Wyoming, Michigan, as the victim of a drowning Sunday, Aug. 7, in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park. He died after being swept away from shore, past the swim buoys, while swimming, Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
WYOMING, MI
WWMTCw

Large fire shuts down Miller Road in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Miller Road is closed between Emerald Drive and Millcork Street due to a large fire, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. A heavy police presence was seen blocking the roadway as crews worked to contain the fire. Crews arrived at the Best Way Disposal...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wgvunews.org

Drowning in Grand Haven on last day of Coast Guard Festival

As the Coast Guard Festival came-to-a-close Sunday, first responders recovered the body of a swimmer that had gone missing at Grand Haven State Park. The Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven ended in tragedy Sunday afternoon after a 21-year-old man drowned in Lake Michigan-- as authorities say, witnesses saw the swimmer get pulled past the buoys and under the water.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millennium Park#Vandals
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Missing boy, 3, found in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE (11:05 p.m.) - The boy has been found and is safe. Big Rapids Police say law enforcement and area residents scoured the area looking for him. Police found him at his residence at 10:53 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY: Mecosta County Emergency Management is asking for...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
WWMTCw

Two people pulled from Lake Michigan in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people have been pulled out from the Lake Michigan at South Haven's south beach while yellow flags were flying Monday early afternoon. Around 12:39 p.m. South Haven Area Emergency Services and South Haven Police Department dispatched to south beach on reports of two possible drownings.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
nbc16.com

Woman dies after being intentionally hit in Walmart parking lot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WWMT) — A 65-year-old woman died after being intentionally hit by a car in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday, according to deputies with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. The woman was walking in the parking lot located in Oshtemo Township when a car driven by a 32-year-old...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy