Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant celebrate Sabrina Ionescu’s otherworldly WNBA accomplishment
Both Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol and Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu after the New York Liberty guard established a new league benchmark on Saturday. Ionescu’s achievement wasn’t a total surprise, since she was the top overall pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after...
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson named in World Cup squad after 12 year absence
Basketball legend Lauren Jackson will suit up for her fifth World Cup after a 12 year absence, making her return to the national team. The 41-year old has been included in a 12-strong Opals team for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup which gets underway in Sydney on September 22.
NBA・
Harper's Bazaar
How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner
Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
Fans React To Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Getting Booed At Seattle WNBA Game
WNBA Legend Sue Bird is retiring after almost 20 years of playing, and fans showed their distaste for ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson during his tribute video.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy
A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
SB Nation
The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be
The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
Look: LeBron Reacts To Sue Bird's Final Regular Season Home Game
LeBron James was one of many basketball aficionados with an eye on Sue Bird's final WNBA regular season home game today. The Seattle Storm crowd gave Bird a tremendous a sendoff, though fans are obviously hoping the team plays some playoff games at home. James took note of the scene and shouted it out on social media.
NBC Sports
Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain
The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNBA conditions under scrutiny after Sparks players forced to sleep in airport
The working conditions of WNBA athletes have come under scrutiny again after Los Angeles Sparks players were forced to sleep at an airport when their flight was cancelled. The Sparks had beaten the Washington Mystics on Sunday night but their flight back to LA was cancelled at 1am and then rescheduled for 9am.
Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey
ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
NBA・
ESPN
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier makes 2022 WNBA debut less than 3 months after giving birth to daughter
Napheesa Collier made her 2022 WNBA season debut Sunday in the Minnesota Lynx's 81-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, less than three months after giving birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. Collier started and played 21 minutes in her return, finishing with six points, two rebounds, one assist,...
ESPN
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Basketball World Paying Tribute To Sue Bird On Sunday
After nearly two decades in Seattle, WNBA legend Sue Bird will play her final regular season home game in front of the Storm faithful on Sunday. With playoff positioning on the line, Bird will attempt to put her team in position to capture a fifth league title to match her five Olympic gold medals.
Comments / 0