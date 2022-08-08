ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the WNBA Could Have Saved Brittney Griner

Before the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury tipped off against Connecticut Sun last Thursday evening, both teams huddled up at center court. The lights dimmed as the Sun's PA announcer called for a moment of silence. It was meant to pay tribute to Phoenix center Brittney Griner, who had earlier that day been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for drug possession and smuggling of vape cartridges that contained hashish oil. The United States government has designated Griner as wrongfully detained.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The WNBA Airport Controversy

A recent story involving the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks has caused a lot of controversy. According to The Athletic, the Sparks had to sleep in the airport on Sunday after their flight was canceled. The Athletic noted that WNBA players have to fly commercially, which has caused a lot of travel woes across the league recently.
SB Nation

The Sparks sleeping in an airport again shows how bad WNBA travel can be

The 2022 WNBA season is officially in its stretch run, and there are four teams vying for the eighth and final spot in the playoffs that are currently separated by just one game in the standings. One of those teams is the Los Angeles Sparks, who earned a thrilling victory over the Washington Mystics, 79-76, on Sunday in DC to keep their playoff dreams alive.
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To Sue Bird's Final Regular Season Home Game

LeBron James was one of many basketball aficionados with an eye on Sue Bird's final WNBA regular season home game today. The Seattle Storm crowd gave Bird a tremendous a sendoff, though fans are obviously hoping the team plays some playoff games at home. James took note of the scene and shouted it out on social media.
NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi to miss rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad strain

The Phoenix Mercury announced on Monday that Diana Taurasi will miss the remainder of the 2022 WNBA season due to a quad strain. Taurasi, 40, didn’t play in the Mercury’s last two games after appearing in every other game this season. To replace Taurasi, the Mercury signed Yvonne...
WWD

Sotheby’s to Auction Michael Jordan ‘The Last Dance’ NBA Finals Jersey

ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” continues to drive collector interest, and is the subject of a Sotheby’s auction. The art and luxury house is auctioning Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 1 jersey from his final season on the Chicago Bulls, which was highlighted prominently in the documentary.
NBC Sports

Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky

In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
The Spun

Basketball World Paying Tribute To Sue Bird On Sunday

After nearly two decades in Seattle, WNBA legend Sue Bird will play her final regular season home game in front of the Storm faithful on Sunday. With playoff positioning on the line, Bird will attempt to put her team in position to capture a fifth league title to match her five Olympic gold medals.
