ETOnline.com
Dwayne Johnson Reveals the Two Actors He Has the Best On-Screen Chemistry With (Exclusive)
Dwayne Johnson has been in several blockbuster productions, worked on countless sets and co-starred with numerous fellow A-list actors, but now the Jumanji star is revealing who he has the best on-screen chemistry with. Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Los Angeles premiere of his forthcoming animated feature, DC...
Collider
Idris Elba Wants 'Suicide Squad's Bloodsport to Fight Superman
One of the best DC films to come out in recent memory was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. This rambunctious, blood-soaked action comedy introduced so many fun new characters to moviegoers, with arguably the coolest anti-hero being Idris Elba’s Bloodsport. Now, after a year since his debut, Elba wants to return to the role to fight Superman.
ComicBook
Superman Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill's Triumphant Return To DC
Henry Cavill has been heavily rumored to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and while nothing concrete has been released, fans have been salivating at the idea. There were some very recent reports that the actor was supposed to make an appearance at Warner Bros. and New Line's, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel during San Diego Comic-Con, but he never showed up. While this doesn't mean that Cavill won't return as Superman, it could mean that maybe he hasn't signed a contract as yet. One fan is holding out hope for the Man of Steel stars return, even going as far as to putting him in the red trunks via some new fan art.
DC Extended Universe: Every Upcoming Movie Still on the Schedule
Fans have lost faith in DC with the recent changes to its slate. But there are still a few anticipated DCEU films ready to go.
ComicBook
Black Adam Reportedly Added New Post-Credits Scene With DC Universe Ties
The future of the live-action DC multiverse is at an interesting turning point, following Warner Bros. Discovery's recent high-profile decision to shelve the Batgirl movie, as opposed to releasing it in theaters or on the HBO Max streaming service. That, combined with comments from Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about efforts to create a ten-year plan for DC films, has made many wonder what's ultimately in store for other projects in the pipeline. On Tuesday, The Hollywood Reporter broke down the immediate future of various DC movies and TV shows, and revealed a major detail regarding the upcoming Black Adam film. According to their reporting, a recent June test screening of Black Adam "including a new post-credits scene introducing a new element to Johnson's place in the DC Universe."
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
ComicBook
Jason Momoa's Salary for Aquaman 2 Revealed
The King of Atlantis is making the big bucks. Following the billion-dollar success of 2018's Aquaman, leading man Jason Momoa renegotiated his deal to "essentially double his salary" for the sequel. According to Variety, Momoa is set to make $15 million for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Arthur Curry is far from alone in pay raises for DC Comics' most popular characters, as Joaquin Phoenix is eyeing $20 million for the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. That's over quadruple what the actor earned for his Academy Award-winning performance in the first Joker. While Joker 2 is still in development, Momoa's sophomore Aquaman has been shot to completion and aims to release next March.
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
NME
Watch the explosive teaser trailer for ‘John Wick 4’
Following the first look image at John Wick 4 earlier this week, the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Keanu Reeves film has been released. Released during San Diego Comic Con on July 24, the short trailer is packed with the explosive action that fans of the franchise have come to expect. The teaser also poses a major question for Wick who has been trying to leave the world of assassination behind since the first film: “Have you given any thought to where this ends?”
Vin Diesel’s Salary for ‘Fast & Furious 10’ Is Shockingly High
Since 2001, Vin Deisel has played Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious films. As Diesel joins his Fast family for the new installment, Fast X, we know how much Diesel is taking home for his performance in the blockbuster movie, which hits theaters in May of 2023. According to...
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Is Looking for a New Tag Partner, SummerSlam 2022 Behind-the-Scenes Gallery
– As noted, a Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament will kick off next week’s Raw. Former Raw, SmackDown, and Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka appears to have her sights on winning the titles, but she noted on Twitter that she needs a tag team partner. Asuka tweeted...
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
411mania.com
Carmella Possibly Injured At WWE Live Event
Carmella looks to have been possibly injured at last night’s WWE live event in South Carolina. The company was in North Charleston for a live event on Saturday night and Carmella faced Bianca Belair in a Raw Women’s Championship match. As noted by Twitter user @sashasliv (seen below), Carmella appeared to be injured after a referee threw up the “X” sign when she was hit in the head in the corner. The apparent injury came when Belair tried to back flip over Carmella, according to the report.
‘Breakfast Club’ Radio Co-Host Angela Yee Confirms Exit To Launch New Show; DJ Envy & Charlamagne Tha God To Remain
Click here to read the full article. Radio personality Angela Yee confirmed today that she’ll be leaving the hugely popular nationally syndicated daily program The Breakfast Club, which she hosts with Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy, to launch her own show. The Breakfast Club will continue with DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God. The daily morning program from Power 105.1 FM airs on more than 100 stations nationwide to more than 8 million monthly listeners. Buzz about an upcoming change to the show began last night when Yee tweeted a cryptic “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,”...
'The Flash' starring Ezra Miller still on track despite actor’s recent scandals: report
"The Flash," starring Ezra Miller as Barry Allen, is still moving forward despite the actor's recent scandals and multiple arrests, according to a report. Per Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said he is "very excited" for the upcoming film, which has a June 2023 release date. "We have...
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Reunite Kiss At Lunch With Their Kids After Work Separation: Photos
Reunited and it feels so good! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a romantic moment during a lunch date on Tuesday, August 9. The couple were kissing on the sidewalk in Santa Monica in the new photos, which you can see here, via Page Six. Bennifer were spotted embracing after grabbing an iced coffee from Dunkin (a favorite from Ben’s hometown of Boston), plus some other yummy snacks from the classic coffee and donut chain.
Saucy Santana Embraces Himself As The New MTV Global Push Artist: It’s Who I ‘Know How To Be’
Saucy Santana‘s music represents his journey – and the undeniable truth behind the “Material Girl” hitmaker. First influenced by the pop world of Britney Spears, P!nk, and Avril Lavigne, Saucy later gravitated more towards Future, Gucci Mane, and other rising hip-hop stars of the new millennium. Instead of having to make the difficult choice – pop or hip-hop? pop-punk or trap? glam or grime? – Saucy embraced it all, and that is why they are the MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of August 2022.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rivals Preview Clip Showcases WCW vs. WWE, New Merchandise Available for Karrion Kross & Scarlett, Kane Recalls The Undertaker Breaking His Ankle Mid-Match
– WWE released a preview clip for tonight’s episode of WWE Rivals, showcasing the WCW vs. WWE promotional rivalry:. – WWEShop.com released new merchandise for Karrion Kross and Scarlett, who returned to WWE last week. – WWE released a clip from A&E’s WWE Smack Talk, featuring Kane discussing a...
