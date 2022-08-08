Henry Cavill has been heavily rumored to return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and while nothing concrete has been released, fans have been salivating at the idea. There were some very recent reports that the actor was supposed to make an appearance at Warner Bros. and New Line's, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods panel during San Diego Comic-Con, but he never showed up. While this doesn't mean that Cavill won't return as Superman, it could mean that maybe he hasn't signed a contract as yet. One fan is holding out hope for the Man of Steel stars return, even going as far as to putting him in the red trunks via some new fan art.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO