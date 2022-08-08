ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire

It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

'The Serena effect is like a tsunami!': Williams' shock retirement announcement sparks 'unprecedented' demand for US Open tickets... with some fans trying to resell their $35 opening night seats for $7,000!

Very few athletes are so enormous in stature that they carry their own gravitational fields. Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of them, and today showed another example of the 'Serena effect', after Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player in history, announced she would retire following this year's US Open. Speaking...
TENNIS
SkySports

National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round

Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SPORTS
SheKnows

A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins

Serena Williams is a rarity. Not only has she broken records and stood atop her sport as an undeniable champion, but she also transcended pop culture in such a way that we’d never seen before. The decorated athlete, businesswoman, and unassailable GOAT has built an unmatched career in the Open Era of tennis — where it all started. The news of Williams’ upcoming retirement following the 2022 US Open has given a lot of her longtime fans and supporters, ourselves included, pause. We thought back on everything the queen of the court has done, but nothing can match her collection of Grand Slam titles.
TENNIS
Novak Djokovic
FOX Sports

Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round

MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more

Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
TENNIS
#Us Open#Sec
The Independent

Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins

Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of media rights to Serie BKT worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. RAI Italia will broadcast weekly highlights of the Serie BKT championship for the 2022/2023 season, offering a vast number of fans abroad the thrill of the exciting championship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005512/en/ Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
ENTERTAINMENT

