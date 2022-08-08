Read full article on original website
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
BBC
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
'The Serena effect is like a tsunami!': Williams' shock retirement announcement sparks 'unprecedented' demand for US Open tickets... with some fans trying to resell their $35 opening night seats for $7,000!
Very few athletes are so enormous in stature that they carry their own gravitational fields. Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of them, and today showed another example of the 'Serena effect', after Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player in history, announced she would retire following this year's US Open. Speaking...
SkySports
National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round
Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SheKnows
A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins
Serena Williams is a rarity. Not only has she broken records and stood atop her sport as an undeniable champion, but she also transcended pop culture in such a way that we’d never seen before. The decorated athlete, businesswoman, and unassailable GOAT has built an unmatched career in the Open Era of tennis — where it all started. The news of Williams’ upcoming retirement following the 2022 US Open has given a lot of her longtime fans and supporters, ourselves included, pause. We thought back on everything the queen of the court has done, but nothing can match her collection of Grand Slam titles.
FOX Sports
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round
MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
Roger Federer’s Dominance on the Court, In 16 Astonishing Images
310: That’s the number of weeks Roger Federer has spent as world number one during his career (second only to Novak Djokovic’s 373)—237 of them consecutively. With 20 Grand Slam victories to his credit, the Swiss-born tennis player has long been hailed as one of his sport’s very best.
FOX Sports
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
Naomi Osaka's struggles continue with National Bank Open withdrawal
With the US Open a few weeks ago, Naomi Osaka is still trending downward. The four-time Grand Slam champion retired from her first-round match at the National Bank Open against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Tuesday due to a back injury. Kanepi had been leading 7-6 (4), 3-0 at the time of Osaka's withdrawal.
Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins
Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
Tennis-Kyrgios sets up Medvedev clash, Fritz bounces Murray in Montreal
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios kept his recent hot streak alive with a 6-4 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev.
