Read full article on original website
imretired
2d ago
Don’t really see anything racy about this picture. All I see is a healthy young lady in a bikini
Reply(1)
46
Dennis Slick
2d ago
not racy just a good looking woman enjoying a day at the pool
Reply(6)
32
Monte Truitt
2d ago
just because there is a "race car" themed stroller in the pic, doesn't make it racy.
Reply
12
Related
Aaron Rodgers’ Girlfriend Blu of Earth Reacts After He Talks About ‘Best Day of His Life’ With Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers opened up about something he did during his relationship with Danica Patrick. Here's how his current girlfriend responded after hearing his comments about his ex-girlfriend.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Boat Photo
Former racing star Danica Patrick had some fun on the water earlier this month. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver caught her first fish and has the photos to prove it. Patrick shared some racy photos of her first fishing outing on social media, including a photo of her kissing her first caught fish on the boat.
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment
One of the companies Patrick Mahomes invested in has been described as a type of Uber for the rich and ensures plenty of comfort for him and his wife.
Paige Spiranac Calls Out LIV: Golf World Reacts
Paige Spiranac isn't afraid of social media confrontation. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality had no problem calling out LIV golfers on social media earlier this week. Spiranac took a shot at the LIV golfers following the news of their reported lawsuit. "LIV players-We want to play less...
GOLF・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: Favorite Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympic athletes over the years. Former United States Winter Olympics star Lindsey Vonn has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in pretty epic fashion. Vonn joined the special list of "Body Paint" athletes for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Some of Vonn's...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Lakers: Watch LeBron James' Wife Savannah Lose It on Superstar Over Track Suit
LeBron and Savannah James had a hilarious moment that the Lakers forward decided to upload to his Instagram account.
Sylvester Stallone celebrates his 'brave' daughter Sophia 'going for it' and facing her fear of spiders in an Instagram video
Sophia Stallone, 25, told her dad's Instagram followers, "I'm actually more scared of spiders after doing that…."
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Claim To Fame viewers thought Brett Favre's daughter was related to The Hills star
Last night’s Claim To Fame’s shock elimination has left Brittany Favre’s name on everybody’s lips. The new ABC show has been compared to a Big Brother X The Masked Singer crossover – and we just can’t get enough. Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas,...
NFL・
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Fans Are Thinking Of Brittney Griner's Wife Following Ruling
Fans across sports are thinking of Brittney Griner's family following the Russian court ruling earlier this week. Griner, the WNBA star, was found guilty of drug smuggling and sentenced to nine years in prison. The former Baylor Bears star was originally arrested at the airport in Russia when drugs were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Terrell Owens Confronts Racist White Woman In Viral Video
Click here to read the full article. Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens confronted a “Karen” near his home in Florida last Wednesday (August 3). In the now-viral video, the woman, Caitlyn Davis, can be seen hurling racist sentiments at Owens in the presence of police officers. The ex-NFL player took to Instagram Live during the confrontation, stating that he exited his vehicle to address Davis’s claim that he was speeding. In response, Davis called the police. In 911 audio obtained by TMZ, Davis claimed that Owens “threatened” her and was “driving aggressively” through her neighborhood.More from VIBE.comLil Yachty Embraces Health...
NFL・
In Style
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Watch: Camille Kostek Surprises 'Sports Illustrated' 2022 Swim Search Winner
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just finished its 2022 Swim Search for new models, and the newest rookie got the news that she won with an emotional reveal from none other than Camille Kostek. Kostek, who officially joined the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family through the 2018 Swim Search, welcomed 2023 rookie Mady...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram
Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
PWMania
Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event
AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASCAR World Reacts To Tony Stewart's Big Announcement
NASCAR legend Tony Stewart is officially getting into the NFT space. Via Bob Pockrass, Smoke Racing's collection will feature various cars that he's raced in over the course of his remarkable career and each signature NFT will be accompanied by an autographed Tony Stewart firesuit. The NASCAR world reacted to...
5-star QB overtakes Arch Manning as No. 1 college football recruit
There's a new No. 1 in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, according to Sports Illustrated, and it's not quarterback Arch Manning. Five-star quarterback Dante Moore is the best recruit in the country for the 2023 cycle in the latest SI99 rankings to be unveiled this preseason. SI is the ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
598K+
Followers
70K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 49