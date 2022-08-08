ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Preview Special Will Tease Rick and Michonne Series

AMC has announced the guests who will reveal intel on The Walking Dead spinoff shows live on Talking Dead. The network will air an hour-long special titled The Walking Dead Universe Preview to tease the new spinoffs in the expanding universe around The Walking Dead, including the just-announced series reuniting Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Airing Sunday, August 7, ahead of the series premiere of Tales of the Walking Dead (which arrives on August 14), Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick will welcome actors and creators from across AMC's TWD Universe for a special preview of the shows airing this year and beyond.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Cohan
Person
Norman Reedus
Person
Cailey Fleming
Person
David Morrissey
Person
Andrew Lincoln
Person
Danai Gurira
ComicBook

When and Where to Watch The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022

The new series Tales of the Walking Dead is among the Walking Dead spinoff shows AMC will highlight during The Walking Dead Universe Preview 2022. A live episode of the after-show Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick, the hour-long special will preview the upcoming first season of Tales of TWD, the episodic anthology series premiering August 14 on AMC. Walking Dead Universe Chief Content Officer Scott Gimple will tease the future of TWDU, revealing exclusive intel on Norman Reedus' still-untitled series focused on Daryl Dixon; Isle of the Dead, the Maggie and Negan spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan; and the as-yet-untitled spinoff series reuniting Danai Gurira's Michonne and Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor

Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Amc#Civic Republic Military
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla

Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
Variety

50 Cent’s New Horror Movie Is so Gory That the Cameraman Fainted

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s upcoming horror movie “Skill House” is living up to its genre billing, even behind the scenes. The 47-year-old rapper and actor took to his social media platforms to share the story of a camera operator on the movie apparently passing out while shooting a kill scene, which halted production for about a half hour.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘John Wick’ Director Says There’s a ‘Distinct Possibility’ Keanu Reeves’ Character Goes To Space

Running off of a shoe-string budget, the John Wick franchise quickly became a hit at the box office with fans wanting more. With Keanu Reeves starring as John Wick, the original film, with only a $30 million budget, went on to accumulate close to $90 million worldwide. And that was just the start as two sequels weren’t far behind. In total, all three films cost $145 million to make. At the worldwide box office, Keanu Reeves proved himself yet again as a lead man as the series received over $587 million. With a fourth film already in the works, the tale of John Wick doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon. And recently, director Chad Stahelski shared some ideas about the future.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy