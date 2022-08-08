ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tia-Clair Toomey and Justin Medeiros Win the 2022 Nobull CrossFit Games

By Peter Verry
 2 days ago
CrossFit athletes Tia-Clair Toomey and Justin Medeiros are once again the “Fittest on Earth.”

The 2022 Nobull CrossFit Games in Madison, Wis., came to an end today, with Toomey winning the title on the women’s side. This is her sixth consecutive title, making her the most decorated CrossFit athlete of all-time. On the men’s side, Medeiros won the CrossFit Games title, which is his second win in a row.

Following Toomey was Mallory O’Brien, the 2021 Rookie of the Year, who finished in second place and third-place finisher Laura Horvath, who finished in third place following a second-place finish in 2021. Runner up on the men’s side was Roman Khrennikov, and third was Ricky Garard.

Both Toomey and Medeiros are Nobull athletes, a roster that features other notable CrossFitters including Brooke Wells, Katrín Davíðsdóttir and Sam Dancer.

For the team competition, Cookeville, Tenn.-based CrossFit Mayhem Freedom won the Affiliate Cup — which is the official team competition of the CrossFit Games — for the fourth straight year and sixth win overall. The team was led by Rich Froning Jr. , a four-time individual champion, and included teammates Sam Cournoyer, Andrea Nisler and Taylor Williamson.

Following CrossFit Mayhem Freedom was CrossFit Oslo Navy Blue of Norway in second place and CrossFit Invictus of San Diego in third.

“We prepared a very broad test with a wide range of events that were very different from each other. These athletes didn’t learn about a single event until they were on site this week, and yet they excelled and turned in remarkable and historic performances,” CrossFit GM of sport Justin Bergh said in a statement. “What Tia accomplished this weekend, against a very deep field of incredibly fit women, adds a capstone to an unrivaled career. She has led the sport forward for men and women, and her incredible streak of six consecutive titles may never be repeated on either side.”

CrossFit also revealed the dates for the 2023 CrossFit Open, which will kick off Feb. 16, 2023, and the 2023 Nobull CrossFit Games — once again taking place in Madison — beginning on July 31, 2023.

Aside from the 2022 Nobull CrossFit Games coming to a close, CrossFit has made several other headlines as of late. Most notably, the company announced on Aug. 2 that Don Faul will assume its CEO role . Prior to CrossFit, Faul held several leadership positions including CEO of smart apparel company Athos, head of operations for Pinterest, VP of global online operations for Facebook and manager of online sales and operations at Google.

