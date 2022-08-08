ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonestown, TX

Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs

A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
GBRA Increases Flow Rate from Canyon Lake Reservoir to 107 cfs

Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) is increasing the release rate from Canyon Lake reservoir to 107 cubic feet-per-second (cfs) through Aug. 23. GBRA said property owners, recreationalists and other stakeholders should take notice of the changing river flows. According to the popular Tubing the Guadalupe Facebook page this makes August a...
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback

AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
Rain likely in coming days and temperatures expected to dip below 100s

AUSTIN, Texas - Rain is looking more likely in the coming days. Central Texas is looking at its best rain chances in six weeks along with milder days. The dome of high pressure has moved out and a series of disturbances will glide across the area. These waves of low pressure will interact with the heat and moisture to create decent rain chances today through the weekend.
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
Spring Branch wastewater plant seeks permit to deposit up to 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater into Cypress Creek daily

SPRING BRANCH – On Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow up to 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy

AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County

MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
Central Texas farmers feel strain from drought, inflation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - On a farm east of Georgetown, feed-corn continues to be harvested. The land is owned by Clifton Kotrla, and from inside his combine, Kotrla has a good view of what's happening. That includes how a recent storm knocked down several rows corn. It was a tough...
GEORGETOWN, TX

