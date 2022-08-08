Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United States
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home Prices
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'
LIST: What are the current watering restrictions in your city?
As drought continues to expand across Central Texas, many local cities are implementing tighter watering restrictions to safeguard water supplies.
drippingspringsnews.com
Second wildfire burns through Dripping Springs
A wildfire near the Hays-Blanco County line, named the Smoke Rider Fire, burned through over 1,210 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The fire began in the early afternoon of Tuesday, August 2, moving northwest towards U.S. Highway 290. By the end of the day, its damage spanned over 800 acres. The fire reached 100% containment on Monday, August 8 — but not before it had burned down seven homes and an RV.
mycanyonlake.com
GBRA Increases Flow Rate from Canyon Lake Reservoir to 107 cfs
Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) is increasing the release rate from Canyon Lake reservoir to 107 cubic feet-per-second (cfs) through Aug. 23. GBRA said property owners, recreationalists and other stakeholders should take notice of the changing river flows. According to the popular Tubing the Guadalupe Facebook page this makes August a...
fox7austin.com
Showers and storms possible, 90s make a comeback
AUSTIN, Texas - The 90s make a comeback today plus more hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible. Since the dome of high pressure is not centered over us, we will keep the window open for pop-showers today through the weekend. Some brief heavy rain and lightning are possible but no...
fox7austin.com
Evacuation order issued due to 320 acre Bastrop County wildfire
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - An evacuation order has been issued for some houses due to a wildfire in Bastrop County. Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Bastrop County on the Pine Pond Fire. The fire is estimated at 320 acres and is 5% contained.
fox7austin.com
Rain likely in coming days and temperatures expected to dip below 100s
AUSTIN, Texas - Rain is looking more likely in the coming days. Central Texas is looking at its best rain chances in six weeks along with milder days. The dome of high pressure has moved out and a series of disturbances will glide across the area. These waves of low pressure will interact with the heat and moisture to create decent rain chances today through the weekend.
Government Technology
Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway
Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: Who owns groundwater, surface water, and the rain
This story is one of a series on water issues in the Highland Lakes. The series kicked off in the August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine. For an up-to-date list, visit the Troubled Waters webpage. The water we use in the Highland Lakes can be divided into three categories:...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant seeks permit to deposit up to 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater into Cypress Creek daily
SPRING BRANCH – On Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow up to 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
mycanyonlake.com
Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
YIKES! Bell County is One of 100 Counties in Texas With Alligators
They say you learn something new everyday and today I learned that alligators are among us. KCEN reports that Bell County is one of over 100 counties that have an alligator population. Alligators at Stillhouse Hollow Lake. According to the KCEN report, someone on Facebook posted an image of an...
fox7austin.com
Rain possible in parts of Central Texas, temperatures remain hot and steamy
AUSTIN, Texas - More cooling showers are possible later today since the dome of high pressure is still anchored out west. If you missed the rain over the weekend you have another chance today. The prime locations for rain will be south and east of Austin after 4 p.m. Brief...
fox7austin.com
Fire crews fight 7 separate grass fires in Travis County
MANOR, Texas - Travis County fire crews responded to several brush fires in the area on August 8. Officials said there were a total of seven separate grass fires with two of the locations moving into heavier fuels. Travis County ESD 12 said one of the fires was a brush...
fox7austin.com
Evacuation at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport due to fire alarm
Officials say that a water flow issue outside near an aircraft triggered the fire alarm. Passengers and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution.
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
Hays County doesn’t pass request for early renewal of water management plan
LCRA is already scheduled to revisit the plan in 2025. However, Jo Karr Tedder said discussions need to start now because of the weather conditions.
Williamson County animal shelter at critical capacity after rescuing 44 animals
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter said it was at critical capacity and seeking immediate adoptions and fosters after it took in 44 animals Tuesday from a cruelty case.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas farmers feel strain from drought, inflation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - On a farm east of Georgetown, feed-corn continues to be harvested. The land is owned by Clifton Kotrla, and from inside his combine, Kotrla has a good view of what's happening. That includes how a recent storm knocked down several rows corn. It was a tough...
