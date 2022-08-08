Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Related
Keeping it vintage: Bronx entrepreneur brings nostalgia, fashion to life in Pelham Bay
Founder Justin Leibowitz, a graduate of Fordham Prep and the College of Mount Saint Vincent, didn't get into vintage items until after college. He grew his business online and hustled before eventually opening his only location in late 2019.
NYPD: Passenger spat at B11 bus driver in Brooklyn
Police say a bus driver for the B11 bus route in Brooklyn was assaulted Tuesday morning.
Humane Long Island: Images show owner of Sloth Encounters exploiting exotic animals
A petition to shut down the Hauppauge Animal Adventure is expected be given to the Islip town supervisor on Tuesday.
LI nurse 'desperately fighting' after being admitted to NYU Langone Hospital with heart condition
A local nurse who was on the frontlines during the pandemic is critically ill and may be in need of a new heart.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Rochelle police add mobile crisis response team for mental health calls
Police in New Rochelle have added a mobile crisis response team to help with mental health calls.
New Rochelle fireman donates kidney to help one of his own
A New Rochelle firefighter who’s served his community for nearly two decades recently helped one of his own by donating his kidney.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
RELATED PEOPLE
NYPD: Man responsible for 1996 Morris Heights murder arrested
Police say Gregory Fleetwood, 66, caused the death of 36-year-old Jasmine Porter.
Orange County undersheriff calls allegations of detainee mistreatment 'bull crap'
The Orange County undersheriff isn’t mincing words after he and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were accused of mistreating Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees at Orange County Jail.
ALERT CENTER: Fire engulfs Red Lobster location in New Jersey
A fire engulfed the Red Lobster in East Brunswick early Friday morning but was quickly extinguished by firefighters. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
DA: 4 people indicted for trafficking illegal firearms
Four people have been indicted after an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking from Washington, D.C. to Westchester.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It still doesn't feel real.' Family in shock following fatal Fairfield hit-and-run
It's been nearly a week without the bright light that radiated from Hazem Mohamed everywhere he went.
Bay Plaza mall evacuated after reports of gunshots
A mall at Bay Plaza was evacuated after the NYPD received a call alleging there were shots fired.
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials: Vehicle hits building, 7 pedestrians in Longwood
Officers say the driver was reversing but hit his gas pedal instead of his brakes, causing the vehicle to go up onto the curb.
Off-duty officer struck by car in Brooklyn hit-and-run
Police say an off-duty NYPD officer was struck by a vehicle on Knapp Street Monday night.
‘I started banging on people’s doors and windows.’ Witnesses describe Bridgeport fire that displaced 30 people, killed pet
About 30 people in Bridgeport can’t go home after a fire in their apartment building Monday night damaged all 12 apartments. It started in an apartment on the third floor, but the cause is still under investigation.
Housing officials prepare safety measures as water main break impacts Newark
Much of the water at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center was brown and unusable this morning. News 12's Kimberly Kravtiz spoke with the property manager at the Stephen Crane Elderly Center in Newark to discuss how housing officials plan to keep residents safe.
Comments / 0