The Great Salt Lake May Not Be Around Much Longer — Here’s Why
While floods continue to plague middle America, and wildfires blaze along the West Coast, parts of the U.S. are completely drying out. Lake Mead, which stretches across Arizona and Nevada, is on the brink of dissipation, while Nevada's Walker Lake is expected to be empty within a few decades. And after the European Space Agency released a series of satellite images, Utah residents are wondering why the Great Salt Lake is drying up, too.
Megadrought at Utah's Great Salt Lake Seen From Space in Shocking Images
The lake's water levels are now at their lowest ever recorded due to the severe drought gripping the southwestern U.S.
Seattle's Westland Distillery serves whiskey with Northwest flair
Seattle's Westland Distillery has long produced some of the region's best whiskey. Given how long their spirits have been on my short list of go-to orders, I figured I was overdue for an in-person visit. The setting: Westland's tasting room in SODO has plenty of space to spread out. But...
Pinkbox Doughnuts is coming to Utah
Crumbl Cookies won’t be the only dessert in a pink box in Utah for much longer. Pinkbox Doughtnuts will open up its first Utah location in St. George on Aug. 13. Complete with its signature décor, including pink drips on the walls, three-dimensional sprinkles and pink floor stripes, the location is as Instagrammable as the donuts are.
Flying high with Utah’s most mysterious mogul
We’re hovering thousands of feet above I-15 in what I’m told is the most technologically advanced helicopter in the state, a claim I don’t even know how to begin fact-checking. I’m sitting next to Brandon Fugal, in his crisp, signature suit (he doesn’t own a single pair of jeans, a source tells me), slick-backed hair and designer boots.
