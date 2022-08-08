ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of media rights to Serie BKT worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. RAI Italia will broadcast weekly highlights of the Serie BKT championship for the 2022/2023 season, offering a vast number of fans abroad the thrill of the exciting championship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005512/en/ Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
ENTERTAINMENT
Front Office Sports

McLaren Steps into Sports Apparel with $450 Sneakers

McLaren is tapping into the fashion market with the debut of its first athletic footwear line, HySpeed. The British luxury carmaker is entering the $3 trillion fashion market to expand its reach and attract more consumers behind the growing popularity of its Formula 1 racing team. McLaren worked with shoe...
APPAREL
Front Office Sports

Premier League Dominates Soccer in Revenue

The Premier League brings in far more revenue than any other European soccer league — and the gap may widen even further soon. The top-flight English league’s combined revenues climbed to a record $6.2 billion in the 2021-22 season, nearly as much as the next two leagues combined.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Boyle
Front Office Sports

Jake Paul Raises $50M for Sports Micro-Betting Startup

Jake Paul is leveraging his notoriety to break into sports betting. The influencer and boxer helped raise a $50 million Series A funding round for his new sports betting and media company, Betr. The company will target young sports fans with a focus on micro-betting — bets placed on an isolated event within a game or match.
NFL
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT

The business of sports.

 https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN

Comments / 0

Community Policy