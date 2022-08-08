Read full article on original website
Related
Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of media rights to Serie BKT worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. RAI Italia will broadcast weekly highlights of the Serie BKT championship for the 2022/2023 season, offering a vast number of fans abroad the thrill of the exciting championship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005512/en/ Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
McLaren Steps into Sports Apparel with $450 Sneakers
McLaren is tapping into the fashion market with the debut of its first athletic footwear line, HySpeed. The British luxury carmaker is entering the $3 trillion fashion market to expand its reach and attract more consumers behind the growing popularity of its Formula 1 racing team. McLaren worked with shoe...
America's five most popular beers revealed
A recent poll finds that despite a bevy of domestic choices, Americans really seem to have a taste for imports when it comes to their favorite beer.
Premier League Dominates Soccer in Revenue
The Premier League brings in far more revenue than any other European soccer league — and the gap may widen even further soon. The top-flight English league’s combined revenues climbed to a record $6.2 billion in the 2021-22 season, nearly as much as the next two leagues combined.
RELATED PEOPLE
The English Premier League’s Breakaway Gambit and 30-Year Reign
The Premier League, which kicked off Friday, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this season. In the three decades since the English top flight broke away from the Football League, it has grown to become a juggernaut in the global sports landscape. By most metrics, the Premier League has outpaced all...
Jake Paul Raises $50M for Sports Micro-Betting Startup
Jake Paul is leveraging his notoriety to break into sports betting. The influencer and boxer helped raise a $50 million Series A funding round for his new sports betting and media company, Betr. The company will target young sports fans with a focus on micro-betting — bets placed on an isolated event within a game or match.
NFL・
Front Office Sports
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
831K+
Views
ABOUT
The business of sports.https://gofos.co/3M1BVnN
Comments / 0