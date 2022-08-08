Read full article on original website
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Filipino Americans Put On A Show At Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City
As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
kuer.org
These Salt Lake westsiders were displaced from their homes, here’s where they are now
A little more than a year ago, Tina Holt Balderrama was displaced from her duplex in Rose Park. With few options, she, her two grandchildren and two dogs moved about a 20-minute drive south to an apartment complex in Murray. The change has been difficult for her family and expensive,...
SNAPPED: Just moosin’ around
PARK CITY, Utah – Linda Apte caught a sweet moment on camera of an excited young calf alongside its patient momma on a beautiful sunny day, saying, “Someone is happy […]
Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13. Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
Intermountain Ski Hall of Fame announces 2022 inductees
PARK CITY, Utah— Luke Bodensteiner and John Simms, whose contributions, talents, and enterprise propelled them to the pinnacles of their respective skiing disciplines, will be inducted into the Intermountain Ski […]
utahbusiness.com
SRS brokers $3 million sale of vacant commercial building in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City — SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced it has completed the $3 million sale of a vacant, 22,874-square-foot warehouse/office building located on just under one-half acre of land at 47 E. 700 S. in downtown Salt Lake City, UT. SRS NNLG’s...
buildingsaltlake.com
Housing starts for first half of year show multi-family speeding up, single-family resting
Housing start numbers from HUD for the first six months of 2022 have posted, and not surprisingly given the rise in interest rates, they show a downturn in single-family construction. What’s buried in those stories on the contracting housing market as the economy heads into recession is the acceleration in...
Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
Refinery flares are normal says Utah Department of Environmental Quality
SALT LAKE CITY — Steady flames burning at refinery sites have become commonplace for residents and I-15 regulars in Salt Lake City. But when the Marathon refineries’ steady flames turned into bright flares accompanied by booms, there was some cause for concern. “It definitely seemed out of the...
Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
Gov. Spencer Cox urges Heber Valley to allow high-density housing, weighs in on highway bypass
At a lunch with Heber Valley business and government leaders Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox said Utah’s development policies will benefit local communities. At the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce’s event, Cox said growth is coming, and Wasatch County needs to continue to make room. Teachers, county council members...
upr.org
Heavy rainfall results in flooding for several areas throughout northern Utah
As rain and thunderstorms rolled into northern Utah over the weekend, official Flood Advisories were issued in Salt Lake, Davis, and Tooele counties Saturday afternoon by the National Weather Service. Some areas throughout the state have already experienced flooding with standing water being seen on traffic cameras in Salt Lake...
Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church
PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
Worker buried in construction accident near Park City
A worker was fully buried after an apparent accident Monday evening at a construction site near Park City.
State seizes more than 80 birds from West Valley avian sanctuary
WEST VALLEY CITY — More than 80 birds were recently seized — and most of them euthanized — by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources from a sanctuary for injured and homeless birds that has been operating for years in West Valley City. DWR officials say they...
New requirement could mean higher prices for emissions testing at some Utah sites
SALT LAKE CITY — New requirements in Salt Lake and Weber counties could mean motorists will pay more for vehicle emissions testing at some locations, health department officials say. An upgrade to the vehicle testing network last week now requires technicians to document a vehicle's VIN, vehicle emissions control...
Homes sales hit the floor in West Valley City, Salt Lake County
The frenetic pace of home sales in West Valley City and Salt Lake County, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowing. But it may not be of huge benefit to buyers—or sellers—for that matter. Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have forced a growing...
August 2022 Events and Activities in Salt Lake and Beyond
Sunflower Festival 2022. Presented by Cross E Ranch, this event held at 3500 North 2200 West will feature 16 acres of flowers, photography, treats, soda, and water. Hours are 8am to 9pm. August 9. Yappy Hour. Bring your pups, friends, and family to Fairmont Park 1040 E Sugarmont Drive for...
Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]
‘This is the best program in the Pac-12’: What anonymous coaches say about the Utes
What do opposing coaches really think about Utah’s football program and its prospects for the 2022 season?. The annual Athlon Sports college football preview recently posted a “Scouting the Utes” segment featuring comments from anonymous coaches. Here’s what the anonymous coaches said about Utah:. On the...
