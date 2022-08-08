ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

gastronomicslc.com

Twenty of the best dishes I just ate around Salt Lake City

As well as scouring our streets for the new and notable, you’ll also find me overstaying my welcome at a range of well established restaurants too. Seeing as my iPhone has more pictures of plates of food than close family members, I figured it was time to share a few recent ones with you. For your dining inspiration then, here’s a whistle-stop of my camera roll of recent weeks. Restaurants new and old alike. Bon appetit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular doughnut shop expands to Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A popular doughnut shop is officially expanding to Utah this summer. Pinkbox Doughnuts, a popular Las Vegas-based shop, is opening its first out-of-state location in St. George this month. A grand opening celebration will kick off on Aug. 13.  Guests can enjoy a t-shirt giveaway, live performances from St. George […]
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ABC4

Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Salt Lake City launches program to increase solar energy use

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City launched Solar Salt Lake on Thursday — a program that offers Salt Lake City residents huge discounts on solar installations as more homes decide to go solar. The bulk purchasing program seeks to streamline resident access to solar, supporting the local solar economy. The city has partnered […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Provo church raises funds to acquire historic organ from Salt Lake church

PROVO — A historic 45-rank organ, meaning it has 45 rows of pipes — each with a specific sound, will soon be making its way from Salt Lake City to a church in Provo. The Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ, located on University Avenue near Provo Center Street, announced this week that it has raised enough money to transport and store the 1892 pipe organ. The organ will be added to the church building as part of larger renovations.
PROVO, UT
wvcjournal.com

Homes sales hit the floor in West Valley City, Salt Lake County

The frenetic pace of home sales in West Valley City and Salt Lake County, especially during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, is slowing. But it may not be of huge benefit to buyers—or sellers—for that matter. Skyrocketing home prices and rising mortgage rates have forced a growing...
utahstories.com

August 2022 Events and Activities in Salt Lake and Beyond

Sunflower Festival 2022. Presented by Cross E Ranch, this event held at 3500 North 2200 West will feature 16 acres of flowers, photography, treats, soda, and water. Hours are 8am to 9pm. August 9. Yappy Hour. Bring your pups, friends, and family to Fairmont Park 1040 E Sugarmont Drive for...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Sandy Balloon Festival takes flight this weekend

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Going up! We have your weekend plans sorted as the annual Sandy Balloon Festival takes off this weekend. At sunrise this Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, head over to Storm Mountain Park (1000 E. 11400 S) to see these majestic balloons soar high above the state. Organizers say attendees […]

