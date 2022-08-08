Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
‘I felt peace’: daughter of Sept. 11 victim Daniel Trant attends ceremony welcoming Ground Zero flag to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - For Jessica Trant, whose father was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terror attack at the World Trade Center in New York City, it was a moment of peace. “I felt like I was holding 2,977 people’s lives in my hands,” said Trant, who now lives in Longmeadow. “It was powerful.”
South Hadley welcomes pickleball to Buttery Brook Park
The sport of pickleball, that started in 1965 on Bainbridge Island just off the coast of Seattle, Washington, has now landed in South Hadley. Four pickleball courts are now officially open at Buttery Brook Park, the result of a private fundraising efforts and a lot of dedication. “What I love...
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources
The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”
This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
City of Holyoke celebrates Puerto Rican culture with weekend festival
The City of Holyoke kicked off a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and heritage with a festival at Open Square.
Lake Monsters rally again to eliminate Starfires in FCBL semifinals
WESTFIELD – For the second consecutive day in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League semifinals, Westfield enjoyed a 2-0 lead over Vermont. For the second straight time, the Lake Monsters rallied. Vermont rallied from a two-run deficit, scoring 10 unanswered runs to defeat Westfield 10-2 Tuesday night at Bullens Field....
Holyoke Fiestas Patronales highlights Puerto Rican culture
Holyoke is alive with the sounds of the Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke, a four-day long festival dedicated to the patron saint of the city, Our Lady of Guadalupe and includes a wide variety of music styles and genres as well as dancing, plenty of authentic foods in a comfortable family setting alongside the Holyoke Children’s Museum on Dwight Street.
Suspect arrested for carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield
A man from Springfield is charged with a carjacking on Memorial Drive in Springfield Monday afternoon.
CONNECTIONS: The once-disputed Boston Corners was once too isolated to police
Last year, I wrote about Mt. Washington and its border problems. The border war started the day Massachusetts established the border. The 21-square-mile plateau that is Mt. Washington was claimed by both New York and Massachusetts. In 1724, in exchange for 460 pounds, 3 barrels of cider, and 30 quarts...
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Westfield superintendent calls on DESE to provide more detailed COVID-19 guidance
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, school superintendents across the state received a COVID-19 update for the upcoming school year from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. However, Western Mass News has found out that some on the call did not find it very informative. We spoke with the...
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield,...
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told
HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
Home damaged in fire on Narragansett Blvd in Chicopee
The Chicopee Fire Department has put out a fire on Narragansett Boulevard Monday night.
After Jarheads motorcycle crash, driver’s blood showed heroin-related substance
CONCORD, N.H. — A substance made when the body breaks down heroin was present a truck driver’s blood just hours after he was involved in a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists, a forensic toxicologist testified Monday. The metabolite, referred to as “6-MAM,” is unique to heroin and...
Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
