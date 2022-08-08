ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

The state agency responsible for agricultural conservation announced Tuesday that an infestation of the spotted lanternfly was found in Springfield last week. “With new populations of the spotted lanternfly likely to pop up more and more frequently as the invasive pest becomes established across the Northeast, it is critical that we all remain diligent in identifying them early on,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Commissioner John Lebeaux in a statement.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Worthington, MA
City
Easthampton, MA
City
Southwick, MA
Westfield, MA
Government
MassLive.com

Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”

This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke Fiestas Patronales highlights Puerto Rican culture

Holyoke is alive with the sounds of the Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke, a four-day long festival dedicated to the patron saint of the city, Our Lady of Guadalupe and includes a wide variety of music styles and genres as well as dancing, plenty of authentic foods in a comfortable family setting alongside the Holyoke Children’s Museum on Dwight Street.
HOLYOKE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Purple Heart#Veteran#American#Army
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
MassLive.com

Inquiry into Holyoke firefighters’ off-duty hours considered ‘invasion of privacy,’ City Council is told

HOLYOKE – City Councilor Kevin Jourdain’s bid to seek information on what work city firefighters do in their off-duty hours has been nixed by the Law Department. The council’s Public Safety Committee was advised on Monday that Jourdain’s request exceeded “management rights” and that it “would be unwise to pursue this,” according to city solicitor Lisa Ball.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m. On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy