Report: Manchester United Agree Fee For Juventus Midfielder
Manchester United have reportedly a fee in principle with Juventus for the transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to a report
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
ESPN
Man United contact Juventus about Adrien Rabiot - sources
Manchester United have made contact with Juventus about signing midfielder Adrien Rabiot, sources told ESPN. United believe the Serie A side are willing to let Rabiot leave and sources told ESPN the France international would be keen to move to Old Trafford and play in the Premier League. Rabiot's mother and agent Veronique has started preliminary talks.
BBC
Marcos Senesi: Bournemouth sign Feyenoord centre-back on four-year deal
Bournemouth have signed defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old made 116 appearances for the Dutch side and helped them reach the Europa Conference League final last season. Senesi made his international debut for Argentina against Estonia in June. "The fact he...
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Yardbarker
Chelsea given encouragement over transfer of Premier League star
Chelsea have reportedly been given encouragement over a potential transfer swoop for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast international is in the final year of his contract at Selhurst Park, and there’s currently no indication that he’ll sign a new deal amid these links with the Blues, according to a report from talkSPORT.
Yardbarker
Report: Mbappe Gets a Pivotal Injury Update Ahead of PSG’s Ligue 1 Fixture vs. Montpellier
After not featuring in Paris Saint-Germain’s opening two official matches of the new season, Kylian Mbappe could soon make his return to action. As noted by L’Equipe, Mbappe took part in PSG’s scheduled training session on Tuesday. As it stands, Mbappe “should start” his campaign in PSG’s upcoming Ligue 1 home fixture against Montpellier.
SkySports
Cody Gakpo: Manchester United preparing move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger
Manchester United are preparing a move for £35m-rated PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. United boss Erik ten Hag, who shares the same agency as Gakpo, is keen on signing the 23-year-old to boost his attack. Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have been signed in defence along with midfielder Christian...
Shkupi vs Shamrock Rovers LIVE: UEFA Europa League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Shkupi take on Shamrock Rovers in the Uefa Europa League today.European football's second-tier competition is no less exciting than its Champions League bigger brother with some of the best the continent has to offer battling it out for silverware each year.Previously the Uefa Cup, the Europa League sees teams qualify either via their domestic league the previous season or by finishing third in their Champions League group before dropping into the tournament's knockout stages.Sevilla are record holders with six wins, the most recent of which coming in 2020 with victory over Inter Milan in the final.English teams have traditionally performed well with Liverpool (3), Tottenham (2) and Chelsea (2) all previous winners.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag learning that his mediocre stars are nowhere near Premier League's best
It's that time of the year again -- you've done your Premier League fantasy draft and are now checking which picks have worked out and which have let you down. If you selected any Manchester United players, it might already be a good time to move them on. The painful...
MLS・
Žalgiris vs Bodø / Glimt LIVE: UEFA Champions League team news, line-ups and more
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
BBC
Rangers 3-0 Union Saint-Gilloise (agg 3-2): Giovanni van Bronckhorst hails 'hugely important' Ibrox crowd
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised the importance of the Rangers crowd as they again played a key role in European success at Ibrox. The Dutchman's side were tasked with overturning a two-goal deficit against Union Saint-Gilloise to keep their Champions League hopes alive. With a sell-out crowd roaring them on,...
Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Helbiz Media, the exclusive distributor of media rights to Serie BKT worldwide, announces a new agreement with RAI-RADIOTELEVISIONE ITALIANA S.P.A. RAI Italia will broadcast weekly highlights of the Serie BKT championship for the 2022/2023 season, offering a vast number of fans abroad the thrill of the exciting championship. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005512/en/ Helbiz Media and Italian National Television Rai Sign Agreement to Broadcast Highlights of the Italian Serie BKT Championship Worldwide (Graphic: Business Wire)
Yardbarker
French club drops out of the race for Juventus midfielder
Manchester United has been given the all-clear to sign Juventus’ midfielder Adrien Rabiot as AS Monaco can no longer move for him. The Frenchman is on the verge of leaving Juve, and he had two choices of clubs to pick. Monaco was in the Champions League qualifying stage and...
Timo Werner thanks ‘special’ Chelsea fans as return to RB Leipzig confirmed
Timo Werner has thanked Chelsea fans as his move back to RB Leipzig was confirmed.The Germany forward returns to the Bundesliga club - the club he left for Chelsea back in 2020 - in a deal understood be worth £25million.Chelsea paid £54million for Werner, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.“Today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC,” Werner posted on social media. “I am incredibly grateful for the time I spent at this special club.“At this point I would like to express my appreciation for my...
Yardbarker
“Perfect for Chelsea” – Blues urged to sign former Premier League star
Former Chelsea striker Gus Poyet believes that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the perfect signing for the Blues this summer. The Barcelona forward is currently on Chelsea’s radar, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s CaughtOffside column, and it seems that Poyet would back the surprise move for the former Arsenal captain.
Yardbarker
Club executive says Juventus 5m euros offer was rejected by former Napoli man
Dries Mertens was the subject of transfer interest from Juventus before he joined the Turkish club Galatasaray. The Belgian is one of the finest players that has played in Serie A and he just left Napoli as a free agent. Juve has been looking for a new frontman all summer...
New Era Cap Adds NFL, NBA, MLB As Investors
Hold onto your hats: New Era Cap just secured some fresh capital while adding the three biggest sports leagues in the U.S. as minority owners. Private equity firm ACON Investments closed a single-asset continuation round of around $700 million for the hat maker, ACON announced Thursday. The NFL, NBA, and...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Real Madrid looks to keep momentum at UEFA Super Cup
MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid wants to start the new season the same way it ended the last one — winning a trophy. Madrid won the Champions League in its final match last season, and on Wednesday it begins the new season by taking on Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki, Finland.
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Presents FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™
LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports, America’s English-language home for the world’s top international soccer tournaments, today presents its 32-match broadcast schedule for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022™. Featuring 16 nations and the future stars of women’s soccer facing off on the...
FIFA・
