Former Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning joins ownership group of NWSL's NY Gotham FC
Retired New York Giants great Eli Manning is going from NFL football to a completely different kind of football. Manning announced on Wednesday that he has joined the ownership group of NJ/NY Gotham FC, a women’s pro soccer team in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Giants senior vice president Pete Guelli will also be joining Manning as part of Gotham FC’s ownership group.
Disney CEO Addresses ESPN’s Potential Loss of Big Ten Games
The conference is in negotiations with CBS, Fox and NBC for a new media rights deal after discussions with the network ceased.
NBA’s Recent Valuations Surge Still Can’t Match NFL Cash: Data Viz
If there was one takeaway from Sportico’s 2022 NFL franchise valuations last week, it was that NFL owners are doing pretty well. The average NFL franchise value is up 18% over the last year, according to Sportico’s calculations, after rising 14% in the previous year. There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion, versus seven total in the other U.S. sports leagues (four in MLB, three in the NBA). Sportico launched its own version of franchise valuations two years ago to capture the current climate of sports team ownership, where real estate and team-related businesses are increasingly important aspects of...
NBA・
Sporticast: Crypto Winter Hits Sports / NFL Punishment for Watson and Ross
Click here to read the full article. On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the NWSL’s partnership with crypto lender Voyager Digital. Announced last year, the deal included cash for the league, and funded accounts for NWSL players, but Voyager entered bankruptcy last month before those accounts could be funded. The NWSL recently sent a letter to its players telling them it was unclear when—or if—they would ever see that money. The league also said it would considered sharing some of the cash it...
Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
BIG 10 is on the verge of a broadcast switch from ESPN to CBS and NBC
The BIG 10 are reportedly close to finalizing a deal that would see them take their television content from sports
thecomeback.com
College sports world reacts to significant Big Ten news
The Big Ten sent major shockwaves through the college football world with its conference realignment news this summer after adding USC and UCLA. Now, the conference is the focal point of more groundbreaking change. Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand reports that ESPN has officially pulled out of media rights negotiations...
Michael Smith joins Amazon's Prime Video 'Thursday Night Football' studio coverage as news analyst
Michael Smith, formerly of ESPN, will join Amazon's Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" pregame, halftime and postgame coverage as a news analyst.
Big 10 College Sports Leaving ESPN in 2023; CBS, NBC May Join Fox Coverage
Click here to read the full article. Come 2023, ESPN — for the first time in 40 years — will no longer be a home to Big 10 college sports. As first reported by Sports Business Journal, ESPN on Tuesday pulled out of negotiations to extend its deal with the Big 10, which by some accounts would have cost the cabler $380 million per year. In ESPN’s stead, CBS and NBC are expected to step up to the plate scrimmage line and join Fox (which renewed its pact in April) in covering the conference’s well-watched football games, with the Big 10 divvying...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Energized for Its Return To Iowa and MLB at Field of Dreams
LOS ANGELES – The month of August means the corn is at optimum height and the FOX MLB team is set for a return to Dyersville, Iowa for year two of the magical MLB AT FIELD OF DREAMS GAME PRESENTED BY GEICO, with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds in a regular-season matchup on Thursday, Aug. 11 at 7:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app. Last year’s inaugural presentation on FOX won the 2021 Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Live Special.
theScore
Report: Big Ten finalizing deal with Fox Sports, CBS, NBC
The Big Ten is finalizing media rights deals with Fox Sports, CBS, and NBC, sources told Brett McMurphy of Action Network. Once finalized, this will mark the first time in 40 years that ESPN won't have the rights to Big Ten football and basketball games. ESPN pulled out of talks after rejecting a final offer from the conference of a seven-year deal worth $380 million annually, reports John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
Big Ten’s ESPN Breakup Another Sign of College Sports’ Growing Division
The ties between the broadcast giant and the country’s oldest conference run deep. Now, the battle lines may run deeper.
Blending Baseball, Golf With Dan McLaughlin, the Voice of the Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals television broadcaster joins host Jay Delsing to discuss sports — from an insider's view.
MLB・
LIV Golf Hit With Legal Setback
U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman dealt the PGA Tour its first victory in a legal challenge brought by LIV Golf last week as she denied a temporary restraining order that would have cleared three of the Saudi-backed circuit’s participants to compete in the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In her...
GOLF・
College football realignment: ESPN and Big Ten part ways for good
ESPN has shown Big Ten games for over 40 years, but that partnership appears to be over in the latest phase of college football realignment. The four-letter network has pulled out of its negotiations with the Big Ten, effectively ending the relationship between the two, SBJ's John Ourand reports. ...
Aces sit atop standings with win over Sky
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and Jackie Young added 22 as the Las Vegas Aces took over the top spot
Fox Reports Record NFL Ad Prices Ahead of Super Bowl
Fox has garnered strong demand — and record prices — for advertising across its NFL offerings ahead of its Super Bowl LVII broadcast. “We sold more NFL Sunday advertising in the current upfront market than we did across Sunday and Thursday combined in the prior year’s market,” said CEO Lachlan Murdoch. “This excludes ad commitments for the upcoming Super Bowl, where we are pacing well ahead of schedule.”
Report: NFL to Add Black Friday Game Broadcast by Amazon
The game will likely be added to the holiday schedule for 2023 or ’24, according to the report.
FloSports Continues Whirlwind of Deals with Big East Extension
There’s been yet another move in the college sports media rights space — and no, it’s not the Big Ten’s pending deal. FloSports, a subscription-based streaming company, announced on Thursday that it has signed a three-year extension with the Big East. Financial terms of the Big East deal were not disclosed.
