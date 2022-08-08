ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

City Council to vote on partial street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd'

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bSGQb_0h8ZNoEV00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth City Council is set to vote this week to rename a portion of a street "Missy Elliott Boulevard."

A friend of the Elliott family, Erin Carter, wants to honor and recognize the Portsmouth native music superstar, by changing a portion of McLean Street to the name "Missy Elliott Blvd."

Melissa Arnette Elliot was born on July 1, 1971, at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center. Missy Elliott grew up in the Hodges Ferry community and went on to graduate from Woodrow Wilson High School (now Manor High School) in 1990.

Since graduation, Missy Elliot has become a Grammy award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer. Some of her family members reside in the Churchland area and other parts of Hampton Roads.

The family previously tried to honor Elliott with a petition in 2017 to replace the Confederate monument on Court Street with a statue of Missy Elliott. It was unsuccessful, but the Confederate monument was moved.

Since then, Missy Elliott has donated $25,000 to Woodrow Wilson High School, now named Manor High School. The artist also hosted the reality show "The Road to Stardom with Missy Elliott" in 2005 with episodes filmed in Norfolk and has performed locally, including at Something in the Water Festival. Missy Elliott has yet to perform publicly in Portsmouth.

McLean Street serves the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and the future Portsmouth Rivers Casino. According to the ordinance, none of these future or current developments will require an address name change with the proposed street renaming.

City of Portsmouth

The applicant believes that renaming the street will enhance the City's recently rezoned Entertainment District and serve as a testament to the city's greatness that her career began here.

The city council will vote on Tuesday, August 9.

Comments / 14

Bobby Brown
2d ago

Jasmine Hendrix I said the same thing she don’t even put on for 757 it’s more people that ain’t even big as her that do more

Reply
3
Penipulation
2d ago

This just isn't something we need to spend money on. We have much more pressing issues.

Reply
4
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth City Council#Hampton Roads#Manor High School#Confederate#Mclean Street
peninsulachronicle.com

New Bake Shop And Cafe Opening In Toano

JAMES CITY-Those who live in Toano in James City County will soon have a new option for coffee and baked goods. A new bakery and cafe called Hohl is set to open on Richmond Road later this week. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log...
TOANO, VA
cbs19news

Norfolk to crack down on nightclub violence after shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- A nightclub shooting that wounded four people appears to be the last straw for officials in Norfolk. The Virginian-Pilot reports that city officials say they will ask businesses from nightclubs to coffee shops to explain why they deserve the "privilege" of operating in the city's entertainment district.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy