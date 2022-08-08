Read full article on original website
Gary Player issues strong statement on trophies auctioned by his own son
Nine-time major winning golf legend Gary Player has issued a strong statement concerning the auction of "several trophies and other pieces of memorabilia" from his career. In his statement on social media, Player reveals that the items were put up for auction by his son Marc who is also his ex-manager. The 86-year-old said he is in the process of recovering the items.
Gary Player has 'taken action' against son, Marc, for trophies, memorabilia up for auction
If you thought you were going to be able to get your hands on some Gary Player collectibles via an auction, guess again. On Monday the nine-time major champion released a statement saying he has “taken action” against his son and former manager, Marc Player, after several trophies and other memorabilia were put up for auction.
