ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Some cities repel rain, while others attract it, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Eric Henrikson
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxVs8_0h8ZNRsg00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’ve ever seen rain on the radar moving toward a city suddenly split in two as though something was blocking it from reaching the city, you may have jokingly blamed a force field.

That joke may actually be true. A recent study done by researchers from the University of Texas found cities are capable of repelling rain.

“I’ve been seeing some of these images where thunderstorms come in, and they go around the city,” said Dev Niyogi, a professor of geological sciences and environmental engineering at the University of Texas. “And this is something we need to study… it does seem like there is an effect of Austin on the rainfall around it.”

Niyogi said scientists are aware of some factors that play a role in how weather moves in and around cities like Austin, including:

  • Tall buildings that can deflect wind.
  • Roads, parking lots and concrete makes the city warmer.
  • Green spaces, which cool parts of the city.
  • Pollution influences heat and ozone levels.

For a city to influence the weather, Niyogi says, it must have a diameter of 25 kilometers, about 15 miles across. He said about half of the cities in the United States meet these criteria.

While those factors are understood, Niyogi and a team of researchers wanted to look closer at another, less researched aspect: the shape of the city itself.

How a city’s shape influences the rain

Similar research into the effect a city’s shape can have on weather has been done in the past, but they looked more at the wind. Niyogi wanted to look closer at the impact the city’s shape had on rainfall.

The team categorized cities into three different shapes:

  • Circular: Think Paris or Indianapolis.
  • Triangular: Niyogi referenced coastal cities where people build along the beach and then taper off further inland.
  • Rectangular/elongated cities that follow a road or river.

Austin is a rectangular-shaped city, according to Niyogi. He said that despite its “awesome shape” and sprawl, most of the city and its suburbs follow I-35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lHQEe_0h8ZNRsg00
This photo taken on Jan. 25, 2018, in Paris shows an illuminated Eiffel Tower, next to the Seine River, with water levels raised to the height of the Zouave statue of the Pont d’Alma bridge. According to Dev Niyogi, Paris’ circular shape makes rain more likely to form than in a city like Austin. (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP)

The team then ran several computer models based on the different city shapes. Using the Weather Research and Forecasting (WRF) model, a weather prediction system designed by the National Center for Atmospheric Research, they tested how rain developed in each of the city shapes.

They also placed the shaped cities in different locations: inland or on the coast.

“Whether they are square, whether they are round, whether they elongate it does have an impact in the manner in which thunderstorms get formed, where they form, whether they come over the city,” Niyogi said.

Niyogi’s team found circular cities attracted rain, seeing 22% greater rainfall daily accumulation than the other models. Triangular cities had the least amount of rain accumulation.

They noticed the greatest impact was in coastal cities.

“The circular one clearly has the largest impact, because that’s where the storms can come in, they can have an interaction.”

The computer models showed that in the rectangular and triangular-shaped cities, the rain had a harder time developing.

Designing a city to affect the weather

According to Niyogi, the shape of the city is just another factor influencing the weather, and understanding that impact can help us direct the weather where we want it.

“Maybe there is a way that we can design Austin or any city we live in, in a way that it can make it possible that there is a slightly more chance that it rains where we want it to rain,” Niyogi said.

Heat safety, best practices for you and your vehicle

This could be an aquifer or lake. Niyogi said in areas like the southwest, where water is becoming more scarce, this method could be essential.

Niyogi pointed out that we now have enough knowledge for this, saying his team works with city planners to do this around the world.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Paris, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Some Cities#Weather Prediction#City Planners#The University Of Texas
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy