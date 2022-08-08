ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County man airlifted to CAMC after shots fired

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YacLT_0h8ZNP7E00

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One man is in the hospital after a reported accidental shooting, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 7, 2022 deputies went out to the Gatewood Rd area to respond to an accidental firearm discharge that left one man with non-life threatening injuries. He was then transported by Air Evac to Charleston Area Medical Center for his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detective’s Bureau.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

