Teen dies after UTV accident in Spirit Lake
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager has been hurt and another killed, after a UTV accident over the weekend in Spirit Lake, Iowa. According to a release by the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old was driving a Polaris Ranger in rural Spirit Lake when they lost control, rolled and struck a tree on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7th.
Iowa DNR investigating viral fish kill in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill in Storm Lake. The Iowa DNR has confirmed that the Koi Herpes Virus (KHV) has killed thousands of young common carp in Storm Lake. It's the first time the virus has been detected in Iowa.
Iowa DOT meets with area city leaders to discuss current, upcoming projects
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several northwest Iowa community leaders joined the Iowa DOT Tuesday morning for a project meeting to discuss updates around Siouxland. Mayor Bob Scott and other representatives spoke at the DOT meeting about projects happening around the city like South Bridge Interchange and the Cone Park Mountain Bike trails. But one of the biggest projects in the works is the reconstruction of the Gordon Drive Viaduct.
TOTT - Walk for the Future with the Iowa SIDS Foundation
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — The Iowa SIDS Foundations of Siouxland would like to invite you to the upcoming Walk for the Future. This annual walk is to show support to grieving families, provide safe sleep education to the public and to raise funds for research into the cause of SIDS.
Iowa State Auditor holds town hall in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's State Auditor made a stop in Woodbury County Tuesday evening, Aug. 9th. Rob Sand, a Democrat, held an event at Mid-City Park on Sioux City's Near-North Side. It's designed to make the auditor's office less of an abstract thing and connect Iowa communities with...
Three Years Later: Microchip reunites Texas Family with lost dog in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A family from Texas was recently reunited with their lost dog and she ended up right here in Siouxland. Mya was recently brought to the Siouxland Humane Society and when volunteers found she had a microchip, they were able to reunite her with her family three years after she first went missing. The local animal rescue says having your pets microchipped is a quick and easy process that can bring your family member back home.
New school policies on cellphone use and vulgar language in Sioux City schools
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District is heading back to school in two weeks. The district is trying to limit students from using distracting devices like their cellphones and even their smartwatches while in the classroom. The district will also be adding new discipline policies...
Siouxland Humane Society hopes to "Clear the Shelter" in August
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The month of August is an important one for animal shelters nationwide because they have a goal of being completely empty. August is "Clear the Shelter" month, promoting pet adoption to find our furry friends the perfect forever home. At the Siouxland Humane Society, they hope to see an empty shelter by the end of the month with all of their residents home with their new families.
School Resource Officers and new teachers go through safety training ahead of new semester
IOWA — A rash of school shootings has educators and law enforcement across the tri-state area making school safety a big priority as the start of a new school year gets closer. Safety in schools goes beyond emergency plans. Law enforcement officers from all over Northwest Iowa gathered in...
Dakota Valley School District prepares for upcoming school year
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The Dakota Valley School District is getting ready for another school year where they’re expecting over 1300 students to be in attendance in their K-12 building. DV has been working to keep class sizes small throughout every grade level, and this year they hired 9 new teachers at the upper elementary/middle school and high school levels to do so.
Siouxland Community Health Center celebrating Health Center Week
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — National Health Week is bringing together leading officials in the Siouxland health community. Everyone deserves access to healthcare services. Centers are supported by boards of directors that are made up of at least 51% of consumers of the healthcare services that are provided in the community. They use an integrated model of care.
