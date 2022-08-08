Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
ETOnline.com
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Why Tom Selleck Had to Re-Shoot All of His Scenes as a Guest Star on ‘Friends’
Fans of the wildly popular 1990s and early 2000s TV sitcom series Friends remember some of the show’s most impressive guest stars. During its 10 years on the air, Friends has brought in some big Hollywood names. Some of these names include stars like Bruce Willis, Reese Witherspoon, and Christina Applegate.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Are ‘Tired’ of Benson and Rollins
There are very few shows that last more than a few seasons. Due to character development, storylines, and memorable moments, eventually a show fizzles, causing fans to turn away, looking for something new. But for Law & Order, they continue to produce episodes after 23 years of being on the air. First created by Dick Wolf, the series did more than create over 1,000 hours of content as it led to numerous spin-off series. The template of Law & Order also helped shows like Chicago Fire, Chicago Justice, and FBI get off the ground. With a total of 1,250 episodes airing under the Law & Order franchise, fans of the original series are voicing their concern about the lack of diversity being seen and how many of them are dull characters.
‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Once Recalled His First Impression of Mark Harmon
Sean Murray and Mark Harmon starred together on NCIS as agents Timothy McGee and Leroy Jethro Gibbs for an impressive 19 seasons. However, the pair of actors actually first met on a 1990s short-lived series called Harts of the West. After meeting Harmon on the earlier series, Murray shared his first impression of his costar, even calling him a “mentor.”
‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere
If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
tvinsider.com
Christmas Con: Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Danica McKellar & More Strike a Pose (PHOTOS)
It may be the summer, but it’s never too early to celebrate Christmas (and Hallmark just did in July with its annual programming event). That’s 4 Entertainment has brought the Christmas spirit to SoCal with Christmas Con, at the Pasadena Convention Center August 5-7. And TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the stars in some holiday-themed portraits.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
TV History: In 1976, Lorne Michaels Made an Offer to The Beatles to Reunite on “Saturday Night Live”
The year was 1976, nearly 10 years following the group’s final paid appearance, and seven years after their unannounced Apple Corps. rooftop concert. The Beatles Statue; Pier Head, LiverpoolIJ Portwine, Unsplash.
Abbi Jacobson Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour, 'A League of Their Own' Costars Are 'So Happy' for Her
The Emmy Award nominee, 38, confirmed to PEOPLE that she's engaged to Jodi Balfour as she celebrated the news Saturday with her costars from Amazon Prime Video's upcoming A League of Their Own series at a Cinespia screening for the original film's 30th anniversary. Her costar and friend of 15...
SNL star Kenan Thompson to host 2022 Emmy Awards
Saturday Night Live cast member Kenan Thompson has been confirmed as the host for the 74th Emmy Awards next month. The ceremony will be telecast on NBC live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 12 September, It will also be streamed live on Peacock for the first time.Thompson, 44, reacted to the news in a statement on Thursday (9 August), calling the opportunity “ridiculously exciting”. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting.” he said, adding, “And to do it on NBC – my longtime network...
In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
WATCH: ‘Jeopardy!’ Host Mayim Bialik Puts Her Football Skills to the Test at LA Rams Stadium
Perhaps Mayim Bialik chose the wrong career. The Jeopardy! host recently posted to Twitter to share an outing at the NFL’s SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The stadium hosts both the Los Angeles Rams (the reigning Super Bowl champions) and the Los Angeles Chargers. In the video, Bialik competes...
‘FBI’ Star Shantel VanSanten ‘Excited’ to See What Future Holds After Missy Peregrym’s Return
Like many of our favorite TV dramas, FBI is currently on its summer hiatus. However, with season five set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20th, series star Shantel VanSanten says she is “excited” to see what the future holds following headlining character Missy Peregrym’s return. TVLine reminds...
