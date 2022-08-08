Read full article on original website
CCSD shared housing process changes frustrate parents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — While most kids are coming home from their second day of school, some parents have just been trying to get their kids in school. The school district has made changes to the shared housing process, through which proof of residence is verified. Many families are just finding out about this. Parents […]
Las Vegas Non-Profit Nominated For Nobel Prize
Yep…THAT Nobel Prize. In a recent press release, JA Worldwide announced it has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. This prestigious honor is usually award to an individual rather than an organization, which makes this an even bigger achievement. JA Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-government organization that serves youth. The organization prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship and has been doing it for more than 100 years. Every year the network, consisting of over 590,000 volunteers and teachers, serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. In response to the Nobel Prize nomination, JA Worldwide CEO Asheesh Advani said “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”
Many Las Vegas Students Miss The First Day Of School
It was the first day of school for the hundreds of thousands of Clark County School District students, but for some bright-eyed and excited students ready for school, their experience was far from what they expected. The district recently made changes to the shared housing process through which a family’s proof of residence is verified, particularly when they live in a residence without the parents’ name on the title or lease. An example of this would be when the student lives with a grandparent or aunt and uncle, and they still need to have their enrollment approved for the appropriate zoned school. This year, the district is no longer accepting residential affidavits for shared housing applications. They can only be provided by the Office of Shared Housing, located at 4204 Channel 10 Drive in Las Vegas.
How To Help The Nevada Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals
The Nevada Society For the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is proud to partner with Beasley Media Group‘s Paws in the Park event!. The Nevada Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is a local non-profit in Las Vegas that provides shelter, care and better homes for Southern Nevada’s most vulnerable pets.
CCSD parents voice back-to-school health concerns for students
Parents of the Clark County School District remind students to stay sanitized when going back to school this fall, monkeypox and COVID among other common scares.
First Week Of School: What Clark County Parents Need To Know
Well, the time has finally come for Clark County School District. It’s a day filled with emotions, tears and anxiety: The first day of school in Las Vegas. For some parents, it’s a celebratory occasion. It’s the day that marks the start of some parents gaining their freedom back.
Las Vegas baby finds donor heart, transplant surgery successful
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia were stunned on Friday when they got a call saying a donor’s heart had been located for their two-month-old girl Amelia. On Saturday they said the donor’s heart was placed into their girl during surgery, which lasted about eight hours. That child’s heart now beats strongly in Amelia’s body.
Las Vegas barbershop offers free haircuts, supplies in back-to-school drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas barbershop hosted its first annual back-to-school drive Saturday, giving away haircuts and more for children before they return to the classroom. MJ Bradford's 307 organized the event, which featured haircuts along with food, music and activities for kids. Free school supplies were...
CCSD offering free meals to all students for upcoming school year
The Clark County School District is again rolling out free breakfast and lunch for all students for the upcoming school year for the 2024-2025 school year.
CCSD adjusts start, end times for 2022-2023 school year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some schools in the Clark County School District are getting different start and dismissal times in an effort to make sure its buses run in a more timely manner. One reason for the time changes is that the district has experienced a bus driver shortage,...
Las Vegas baby diagnosed with rare genetic mutation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mysterious illness has turned one local family’s life upside down. Their baby is fighting to survive after a rare diagnosis. Josette Gentile told FOX5 her daughter Isla was a dream baby for the first few months of her life, but she became concerned when the infant wasn’t able to hold her head up.
Meals, vaccines and traffic: What Las Vegas-area families can expect on the first day of school
School is back in session for 300,000 students in the Clark County School District on Monday. Here's what you can expect and should know:. The state of Nevada has specific vaccination requirements to attend school. “Certain series of shots have to be done before certain ages: kindergarten, seventh grade and...
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas
Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
Las Vegas police: Father knocked out child’s teeth, did not enroll him in school
A Las Vegas father is accused of repeatedly beating a child over several years, knocking out some of his teeth, and not enrolling him in school, police said.
Downtown Summerlin holding auditions for upcoming Halloween, Christmas parades
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin announced Monday that it will hold auditions as it gears up to hold Halloween and Christmas parades later this year. According to a news release, BESTAgency is seeking energetic, enthusiastic youth dancers and performers who love to perform and interact with a crowd. The castings are for youth ages 10 and over.
CCSD reminds parents, students to register for upcoming school year
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As summer break comes to a close, and the upcoming school season begins, the Clark County School District (CCSD) is reminding parents and students to complete their online registration. School starts on Monday (Aug 8) and for those still needing to register, CCSD is encouraging them...
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Wildfires ravaging the west. Heat waves gripping the globe. Unprecedented floods killing dozens. Such are the weather-related events of just the last few weeks. The world is coming to grips with the enormity of mitigating the effects of climate change. Aside from turning up the air conditioner, a number of cities are taking action by […] The post Cool pavement gets cold shoulder from Clark County appeared first on Nevada Current.
City of North Las Vegas hosts back to school pool party event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is giving Clark County students a warm welcome back as part of their back-to-school pool party event. The event took place on Saturday, August 6, at the Silver Mesa Recreation Center and was hosted by Councilman Scott Black and Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick.
Car and truck show to benefit local children in need
Auto lovers of all ages will be able to beat the heat and enjoy a fun event to help raise money for a great cause. The South Point Car & Truck Show, presented by Star Nursery and sponsored by Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nostalgia Street Rods, Clyne's Classic Cars, JS Products, and Vegas Lugnut, is set for Saturday, Aug. 13, at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa's Exhibit Halls. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. PST.
