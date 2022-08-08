Yep…THAT Nobel Prize. In a recent press release, JA Worldwide announced it has been nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. This prestigious honor is usually award to an individual rather than an organization, which makes this an even bigger achievement. JA Worldwide is one of the world’s largest non-government organization that serves youth. The organization prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship and has been doing it for more than 100 years. Every year the network, consisting of over 590,000 volunteers and teachers, serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. In response to the Nobel Prize nomination, JA Worldwide CEO Asheesh Advani said “Peace is only possible when youth in all countries and regions have economic empowerment. JA Worldwide is honored to receive this nomination and will continue our work to enable all young people to have the skillset and mindset to build thriving communities. Our primary hope for solving the world’s most complex problems rests in the young people of today who will be the leaders of tomorrow.”

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO