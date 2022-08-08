Read full article on original website
Barbers providing free haircuts to hundreds of male students
Several barbers in partnership with I Am A Gentleman will be providing more than 500 male students with a free haircut as they get ready to go back to school. “Every kid should feel good heading into their first day of school, and giving out haircuts is a great way for them to build confidence,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, founder of I Am A Gentleman.
Illinois Street Artist Shows How He Painted a Bakery in Evanston
I think it's safe to say that it takes talent to paint anything. To paint a scene while actually being on a street corner is another thing entirely, but that's what an artist in Illinois did recently when he painted a bakery. I wish I knew the name of the...
Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois
Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
Father and Son Launch Chicago’s First Ever Black-Owned Portable Laser Tag Company
Meet Jermaine Young and his son, Terriquee, the founders of MKETag, the first Black-owned renowned portable laser tag event production company based in Chicago, Ill. The company has been approved by The Chicago Park District to launch the LaserTag in the Park AfterDark series across local community parks in June 2022.
Musician, violin-maker form connection, carving new path
CHICAGO — An online connection led to a special commission between a Chicago-area musician and the first known Black woman violin-maker in the country. “I had never ever considered the hands that would go into making my instrument and that I could have an instrument made by hands that were similar to mine,” professional fiddle player Anne Harris said.
Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood
More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be gathered for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event was held at its Ambulatory Care Center located at 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and featured talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.
Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries
CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston
While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King
“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
'I really did miss school': Chicago charter students excited to be back weeks earlier than other kids
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to school already for thousands of students around the city on Monday.It's weeks earlier than many schools. But for students at several Learn Charter campuses, including North Lawndale, it's a day they said they've waited for all summer long. CBS 2's Joe Donlon has the story."Coming back this early it was a reality check. I was like 'dang I start school Monday,'" said eight grader Trison Phillips.While most kids are soaking up the last few weeks of summer break, the students at Learn Charter Schools are back in the classroom today."Coming back to school two weeks...
Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students
Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism.
Crete Congregational Church, stop on the Underground Railroad, to become museum
The Crete Area Historical Society wants to make sure a church that was once a stop on The Underground Railroad is preserved for generations to come. The Crete Congregational Church was built in 1853. In 2024, the church will become a museum.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
‘Bigger and better than ever’: Southside’s Bud Billiken Parade marching on despite concerns
CHICAGO — An annual back-to-school tradition will be in full swing this weekend. The Bud Billiken celebrations are set to overtake the streets of the Southside this Saturday. However, following the tragedy in Highland Park, security remains a huge concern. “The Bud Billiken Parade is 93 years old. We...
Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’
The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
