ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 15

Related
austintalks.org

Barbers providing free haircuts to hundreds of male students

Several barbers in partnership with I Am A Gentleman will be providing more than 500 male students with a free haircut as they get ready to go back to school. “Every kid should feel good heading into their first day of school, and giving out haircuts is a great way for them to build confidence,” said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, founder of I Am A Gentleman.
CHICAGO, IL
HipHopDX.com

Vic Mensa Launches First Black-Owned Cannabis Company In Illinois

Vic Mensa has unveiled his new cannabis brand 93 Boyz, which will be the first Black-owned cannabis company in Illinois. As Chicago’s first Black-owned, equity-focused cannabis company, the brand’s mission is to reinvest in the communities and individuals “that have been historically and disproportionately affected by outdated laws, prejudices and assumptions regarding cannabis consumption,” according to a press release.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Facebook Group#Financial Literacy#Disability#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Evanston#Target
WGNtv.com

Musician, violin-maker form connection, carving new path

CHICAGO — An online connection led to a special commission between a Chicago-area musician and the first known Black woman violin-maker in the country. “I had never ever considered the hands that would go into making my instrument and that I could have an instrument made by hands that were similar to mine,” professional fiddle player Anne Harris said.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Week in photos: Aug. 1 – Aug. 8

Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. Somewhere Over the Rainbow was the theme for the baby shower held last week...
EVANSTON, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

St. Bernard Hospital supports expectant mothers from Englewood on their journey to motherhood

More than 100 new moms and moms-to-be gathered for hands-on learning sessions and free baby care essentials at the 7th annual Community Baby Shower in the Englewood neighborhood hosted by St. Bernard Hospital on July 30. The outdoor event was held at its Ambulatory Care Center located at 6307 S. Stewart Ave., and featured talks and demonstrations about safe sleeping, oral hygiene, car seat safety, the importance of breastfeeding and postpartum care.
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Rapper Vic Mensa Is Bringing The City’s First Black Weed Brand To Chicago’s Dispensaries

CHICAGO — Countless Black Chicagoans have been arrested and jailed for selling cannabis since the start of the War on Drugs. And while recreational weed was legalized in 2020, the booming billion-dollar cannabis industry that emerged in Chicago since then has been dominated almost entirely by white-owned companies, rather than the communities most impacted by cannabis criminalization.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Found Restaurant Will Close After a Decade in Evanston

While various publications in recents months have spotlit the suburbs as the next frontier, this isn’t anything new for Amy Morton. Since opening Found in 2012 in Evanston, Morton has debuted two more suburban restaurants: The Barn Steakhouse in Evanston and Stolp Island Social in Aurora. But it’s time to say goodbye to her eldest baby. After 10 years, Morton says she’ll close Found on Sunday, October 2 as her lease expires with developers set to demolish the building.
EVANSTON, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Mass banned at Woodlawn’s Shrine of Christ the King

“As of August 1, the celebration of public Masses is suspended,” reads a small sign placed in the chapel of Shrine of Christ the King. Masses and other sacraments at Shrine of Christ the King, 6401 S. Woodlawn Ave., were suddenly suspended by the Archdiocese of Chicago last Monday, to the shock of parishioners and Woodlawn preservationists.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'I really did miss school': Chicago charter students excited to be back weeks earlier than other kids

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's back to school already for thousands of students around the city on Monday.It's weeks earlier than many schools. But for students at several Learn Charter campuses, including North Lawndale, it's a day they said they've waited for all summer long. CBS 2's Joe Donlon has the story."Coming back this early it was a reality check. I was like 'dang I start school Monday,'" said eight grader Trison Phillips.While most kids are soaking up the last few weeks of summer break, the students at Learn Charter Schools are back in the classroom today."Coming back to school two weeks...
CHICAGO, IL
bestcolleges.com

Moving to Chicago? These Are the Best Neighborhoods for Students

Chicago is home to many community colleges, online colleges, and universities. With 77 neighborhoods, the city has something for every student. Foodies, sports fans, and nature lovers can all find great options in Chicago. Chicago is a great city for college students. With affordable neighborhoods, cultural attractions, and great food,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CNN honors Maywood woman helping underserved families with autistic children in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Maywood woman is a CNN hero. The network honored Debra Vines for helping thousands of underserved families in the Chicago area who have a child with autism.After struggling to raise her son Jason who was diagnosed with autism at 18 months, she founded the Answer Incorporated in Forest Park to help others.We've done several stories on her organization over the years. Vines seeks to provide services and answers for families.Many of those who Vines supports are from Black and Brown communities – a demographic known to face hurdles in the diagnosis and treatment of autism. 
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Shots Fired in White Eagle Neighborhood | District 204 COVID Protocols | Naperville Natives Exits ‘The Bachelorette’

The Naperville Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired near the intersection of Palmer and White Eagle drives early this morning. Police say around 3:40 a.m. they responded to a reported residential burglary in the 2600 block of Deering Bay Drive. A nearby resident said they had heard gunshots several blocks to the northeast at the intersection of Palmer Drive and White Eagle Drive 20 minutes earlier. No one was injured. Police say an initial investigation shows the gunshots came from a dark colored vehicle heading toward Route 59. Anyone with information is asked to contact Naperville police at 630-420-6006.
NAPERVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy