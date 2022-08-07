ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester 2-2 Brentford: Bees come from two goals down to draw at the King Power as the Foxes season gets off to a difficult start after tough summer

By Tom Collomosse
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Leicester's season got off to an indifferent start as they surrendered a two-goal lead to draw at home to Thomas Frank's Brentford side.

Goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall either side of the break put Leicester into a commanding two goal lead which they deserved after some impressive play.

Ivan Toney's goal just after the hour mark put the cats amongst the pigeons and Brentford pressed for an equaliser as the King Power grew more and more nervous.

After pinning Leicester back, Josh Dasilva's equaliser four minutes from the end of normal time seemed inevitable as Brendan Rodger's implored his back four not to drop deep.

Full report to follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HNwCm_0h8ZLpna00
Josh Dasilva equalised late on for Brentford as Leicester succumbed to the Bees' pressure

Match facts

Leicester v Brentford

Leicester: Ward, Amartey, Fofana, Evans, Justin, Ndidi,

Tielemans, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall, Castagne, Vardy.

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas.

Brentford: Raya, Hickey, Jansson, Mee, Henry, Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa.

Subs: Dasilva, Strakosha, Onyeka, Dervisoglu, Lewis-Potter, Baptiste, Sorensen, Roerslev, Stevens.

Referee: Jarred Gillett (Australia)

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Torino sign West Ham misfit Nikola Vlasic on a season-long loan with an option to buy... less than ONE year after the Croatian forward joined the Irons for £35m from CSKA Moscow

West Ham midfielder Nikola Vlasic has joined Torino on a season-long loan, less than one year after signing for the Irons. Vlasic arrived at the London Stadium last August from CSKA Moscow for a £35million fee but has since struggled to impress David Moyes. The Italian club also have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Pablo Mari joins Serie A side Monza on loan for the rest of the campaign after a lack of regular minutes at Arsenal... with the Spanish defender shipped out again having spent last season with Udinese

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has completed his loan move to Monza for the 2022-23 season. Mari has joined the Serie A side after making 22 appearances for the Gunners. The 28-year-old Spaniard initially joined Arsenal on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020 and made the move permanent the following summer.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Tottenham are left frustrated in trying to offload outcasts Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks... as quartet have been hesitant in agreeing moves to interested clubs across Europe

Tottenham are being frustrated in their efforts to trim Antonio Conte's squad despite receiving offers for a number of their unwanted players. Outcasts Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Giovani Lo Celso can all leave Spurs this summer and have been excluded from Conte’s first team training sessions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea target Wesley Fofana was superb in his first season at Leicester but is yet to earn a senior cap for France and is just back from eight months out with a broken leg... so is he really worth £80MILLION?

After plenty of toing and froing over the price tag, Leicester signed Wesley Fofana for £36.5million from Saint-Etienne on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window. There were a few eyebrows raised over the fee as the centre-back was just 19 years old at the time and had only made 20 appearances in Ligue 1.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Toney
Person
Josh Dasilva
Daily Mail

Ralph Hasenhuttl is 'on borrowed time as Southampton manager after losing the trust of his players', who are growing increasingly dissatisfied with the Austrian amid run of 11 defeats in 14

Southampton stars have reportedly become disillusioned with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl and were surprised he was not axed in the summer. The Saints got off to a dreadful start to the Premier League season, losing their opening game 4-1 at Tottenham Hotspur in a dismal display in north London. According to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Roy Keane reveals his 'embarrassing' fitness levels are the reason he doesn't take part in legends games... as the 51-year-old Manchester United legend insists 'I wouldn't really be able to do ANY running' due to 'injury problems'

Roy Keane reveals that his fitness levels have become 'embarrassing' since his retirement from football in 2006. The 51-year-old claimed that his poor physical condition has prevented him from taking part in legends games alongside his former team-mates Gary Neville and David Beckham against the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PSG launch move for Marcus Rashford as the forward's representatives hold talks with the French giants in Paris… but Manchester United are relaxed as he's still prioritising staying at Old Trafford despite entering last year of his deal

Paris Saint-Germain have held talks over a sensational swoop for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford. Sportsmail revealed on March 8 that the French club, who were managed by Mauricio Pochettino at the time, were interested in the England striker and PSG have now launched their move. Representatives for the 24-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Everton's new £500m stadium is taking shape as the north stand is erected and all four concrete cores are built to full height... with construction passing the one-year mark ahead of its completion in 2024

New pictures have been released highlighting the progress being made on Everton's new £500m stadium at the Bramley-Moore dock. The Premier League club announced plans to build the venue back on the banks of the River Mersey in July 2021, as they prepare to move away from Goodison Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxes#Pigeons#King Power#Ndidi#Castagne#Onyeka
Daily Mail

Frenkie de Jong would 'already be at Manchester United' if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge, claims former player Paul Ince... and the Red Devils' legend labels the transfer saga 'a bit of a circus'

Paul Ince claims Frenkie de Jong would have signed for Manchester United by if Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge. The former United midfielder insists the Dutch international would 'already' be a Red Devils player if the legendary Scottish manager was at the helm at Old Trafford, as reported by Goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'I wouldn't accept it!': Raheem Sterling says 'limited playing time' at Manchester City forced his summer move to Chelsea... as the Blues winger insists he's 'coming back to London as a grown adult'

Raheem Sterling has pledged to be an outspoken leader at Chelsea, after returning to home city London as a 'grown adult'. The 27-year-old is back living in London for the first time in more than 10 years, after majorly successful stints with Liverpool and Manchester City. Sterling revealed his £47.5million...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United turn to MLS in their hunt for a cheap left back, with Philadelphia Union's Kai Wagner an option for a $3m move after Jesse Marsch spent big money on US stars Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams

Leeds United are weighing up a move for Philadelphia Union left back Kai Wagner. The 25-year old German is wanted as competition and cover for Junior Firpo who is on the way back to fitness after a month out with injury. Wagner has been one of the most consistent performers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Manchester City draw up five-man left-back shortlist with Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi heading up Pep Guardiola's plans... as potential deal follows the imminent £11m arrival of Sergio Gomez at the Etihad

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi as the Cityzens attempt to solve their left-back issues. Pep Guardiola's side are set to sign Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez in a deal worth £11million, which could rise to £16.9million. However, the 21-year-old could be loaned out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Everton make their move for Southampton's Che Adams with the Scotland forward keen on move to Merseyside... but Frank Lampard faces competition from Wolves, Leeds and Nottingham Forest for his signature

Everton have made a move to sign Southampton striker Che Adams. Sportsmail understands the Scotland international is interested in a move to Goodison Park but there is also competition from Leeds, Wolves and Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old, who scored eight times for Saints last season, is said to be open...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Gleison Bremer insists it was 'the right thing' to join Juventus this summer after interest from Tottenham as the Brazilian boldly declares himself 'one of the best defenders in Italy' at his unveiling

Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer has insisted it was the 'right thing' for him to join Juventus in his first interview since joining the club. Bremer, 25, joined Juventus from city rivals Torino earlier this summer in a deal worth £34.8m. The player was awarded the best defender of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Barcelona outcast Memphis Depay is edging closer to Juventus move as Catalan side continue mad rush to register new signings and avoid £143m worth of talent sitting in the stands for LaLiga opener

Juventus are edging closer to the capture of Barcelona forward Memphis Depay as the Catalan giants continue their mad rush of attempting to register their summer signings ahead of the new campaign. The Spanish club are processing the exit for the 28-year-old, with the Dutch international expected to hold talks...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Martyn Waghorn is set to return to Derby County just one year after the club failed to offer him a new contract, as Rams look to win promotion back to the Championship at the first attempt

Coventry City forward Martyn Waghorn is poised for a return to Derby County. The 32-year-old left Derby last summer after his contract ended. He had finished his time there by scoring the penalty against Sheffield Wednesday that preserved their Championship status. However, with financial crisis tearing through the club, he...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: West Ham are threatening to sue the owners of the London Stadium if there is no drastic cut in the £7.30-a-pint beer prices before the next home game

West Ham are threatening to sue the owners of the London Stadium if there is no cut in beer prices before the next home game. The club are furious that the cheapest pint of beer for the opening match against Manchester City was £7.30 – up £2.11 from an equivalent purchase at neighbouring Tottenham.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

533K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy