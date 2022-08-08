Read full article on original website
Falcons Sign Another Chicago Bears Ex, Adding to DL Depth
Follow along with Falcon Report for up-to-date news on the NFL firings and hirings
NBC Sports
When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?
It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through
During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
Saints Add Cornerback Competition
New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
Ben Simmons Sends Out A Viral Tweet Amid Report Of Crazy Story
Recently, Ric Bucher was on FS1's The Herd with Colin Cowherd, and he reported a very interesting story about Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets during their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons began his season with the Philadelphia 76ers, but was traded to the Nets at the trading deadline.
NBC Sports
Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans
Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones unsurprised owner misconduct included in argument on behalf of Deshaun Watson
In his argument for Deshaun Watson, the NFL Players Association specifically pointed to owners who weren’t punished at all or weren’t punished significantly for actual or potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. The NFLPA focused on Daniel Snyder, Robert Kraft and Jerry Jones. On Sunday, Jones spoke...
Millions at stake for Duke product next season
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
NBC Sports
Willie McGinest gives heartfelt tribute to Patriots legend Richard Seymour
Richard Seymour was arguably the most important defensive player on the New England Patriots in the early to mid-2000s. His combination of elite talent, excellent size and impressive athleticism made him a great pass rusher, an effective run stopper and one of the most versatile players in his position group.
Eagles Training Camp Interviews on 94WIP
SportsRadio94WIP is once again broadcasting at various times live from Philadelphia Eagles training camp, getting exclusive interviews with the players!
NBC Sports
Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season
The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart of 2022
Not a lot of surprises, but some areas of interest, in Tampa Bay's first depth chart.
NBC Sports
Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Haslam: Browns will “respect and honor” the Deshaun Watson appeal process
Last week, the Browns issued a strange statement in the aftermath of the decision from Judge Sue L. Robinson, who suspended quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games. The Browns, among other things, seemed to be trying to get the league to respect her ruling. For obvious reasons. Now, with designee...
NBC Sports
Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'
There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Yardbarker
Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived
There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
NBC Sports
NFLPA backs off notion of an injunction that would let Deshaun Watson play in Week One
Not long ago, some connected to the NFL Players Association were floating the notion that a lawsuit arising from a lengthy suspension imposed by the NFL on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could potentially result in Watson playing in Week One against the Panthers. Now, the NFLPA seems to have backed away from that argument.
NBC Sports
Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change
FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NBC Sports
Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022
The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
