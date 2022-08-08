ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

When will 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, if they can’t trade him?

It’s no secret that the 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo have decided simply to wait for the possibility that a starting quarterback with another team will suffer a season-ending injury in training camp or the preseason. That’s the only way the 49ers get real value in trade, and it’s the only way Garoppolo gets anything close to his $25 million compensation package for 2022.
NBC Sports

Jordan Davis blows up Eagles’ offensive line in walk-through

During one of the periods of time that Aaron Donald was staying away from Rams practice as he tried to get a new contract, G.M. Les Snead saw a silver lining. Donald wasn’t there to blow up the middle of the offensive line during practice. As Snead explained it, Donald was doing it even during walk-through practices.
NBC Sports

Jarren Duran reveals what led to confrontation with Royals fans

Jarren Duran had (another) day to forget Sunday in Kansas City. The Red Sox center fielder misplayed two balls in the seventh inning of Boston's series finale against the Royals, losing one routine fly ball in the sun and failing to corral another ball that bounced off his glove near the fence.
BlueDevilCountry

Millions at stake for Duke product next season

Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints

Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
NBC Sports

Bosa's dad argues 49ers star is disrespected: 'Absolute joke'

There’s no denying 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa was one of the NFL’s most lethal pass rushers last season, if not one of the league’s top talents overall. But in his father John Bosa’s eyes, the San Francisco superstar didn’t receive enough recognition for what he accomplished in 2021 -- especially when the season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2020 is taken into consideration.
Yardbarker

Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived

There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
NBC Sports

Perry: Would Patriots bail on new offense? Belichick is open to change

FOXBORO -- The only schematic philosophy to which Bill Belichick has been married over the course of his tenure with the Patriots is not to be married to any one system or structure or base concept. We've seen him go from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 and back. We've...
NBC Sports

Why Ward has 'no love' for Rams, ready to play LA in 2022

The Los Angeles Rams and 49ers rivalry continues to grow. After seeing their division rivals win Super Bowl LVI, 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward felt that it was "heartbreaking" to see the Rams win and that there is no love lost between the two teams. "I'm ready to play them,"...
