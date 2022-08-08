Read full article on original website
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
Heat takes a break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A cold front has moved through the area ending the rain and will slowly provide cooler weather. Skies will begin to clear this evening allowing for temperatures to drop back to the low 60s. A good amount of sun is expected for the rest of the week with high temperatures generally in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will be refreshing with some nights in the 50s.
City announces private investment at North River site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne announced a private investment for the North River site Monday. The More Brewing Company will be investing approximately $6 million in a 16,000-square-foot restaurant and brewery near the intersection of Fourth and Calhoun. The More Brewing Company has three locations in the Chicago area.
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
10-year-old ID’d as victim in Carterton Drive shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 10-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a shooting in the 2100 block of Carterton Drive Monday evening, the Allen County Coroner’s Office says. The coroner’s office says Ray Dee One, 10, died from a gunshot wound to...
Dry days on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A weather system passing through the area will still bring a chance of rain through the evening. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible mainly before 8 PM this evening. Some of those could bring heavy rain. A cold front and a high-pressure system building in will bring dry and cooler air beginning tomorrow, likely lasting the rest of the week.
Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo mourning loss of giraffe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Leaders at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo posted on the Facebook Sunday announcing the loss of their giraffe Jelani. The giraffe’s veterinarian says Jelani was suffering from neurological abnormalities that quickly worsened over a short time. They say they were treating him but his condition worsened and he had to be euthanized.
Few stray Tuesday showers with cooler days ahead
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - After a very hot and humid start to August, changes to our weather begin this Tuesday thanks to a passing cold front. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a few stray showers as the front passes through. Cooler, drier air will fill in through the day, keeping high temperatures to just the upper 70s. Tuesday will mark the first of several days of below-average high temperatures with many afternoons seeing only upper 70s and low 80s.
5 victims injured in apparent South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department provided an update Sunday evening, confirming there were five victims of apparent gunfire from overnight shootings. All were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. -- Original story: The South Bend Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating several overnight shootings that resulted in...
CITY: Crossing guards needed for FWCS
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is looking for applicants as the area’s largest school system is in need of crossing guards with students set to return to school this week. FWPD says there are currently seven crossing guards needed for FWCS. They say...
Less humidity later this week
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The uncomfortable humidity we’ve had for the past few days will soon be over! A cold front will slowly progress over our region for the beginning of the workweek. As this front moves in, it will provide a few spotty showers from tonight through Tuesday. Keep in mind, the nature of most of these showers will be hit-or-miss, so we’ll get plenty of dry time as well.
Backpack, school supply giveaway set for Monday evening
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is holding an event Monday evening to connect area students with the resources they need for the upcoming school year. The department’s Victim Assistance program has planned a backpack giveaway from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday downtown...
‘Split in two pieces’; two vehicle crash sends 12 to hospital
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - 12 people, including 10 children, were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday night. According to Indiana State Police, at 7:15 p.m. crews arrived on scene at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Hoagland Rd. to find a pick-up truck “split in two pieces” and a large van with front end damage in a side ditch.
Charges pending in three-car crash that critically injured woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Charges are pending for a man police say caused a three-car crash that left a woman in life-threatening condition Tuesday morning, the Fort Wayne Police Department says. FWPD says officers were called to the intersection of E State Blvd. and Hobson Rd....
Gov. Holcomb calls for special election to fill late US Rep. Walorski’s seat
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Tuesday that he has signed an Executive Order calling a special election to fill late US Rep. Jackie Walorski’s seat. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8, 2022, the governor’s...
Holland Elementary School teachers receive gift from unexpected group on final day of summer break
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Teachers got a big boost Tuesday afternoon from a Fort Wayne community who wanted to make sure local educators have the supplies they need for their students to succeed. Holland Elementary School teachers gathered for a special lunch Tuesday afternoon as they...
FWPD investigating fatal shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are investigating after a man was found dead at a southeast side apartment Monday afternoon. Police say dispatch received a call ‘that a friend was shot’ along with other calls of reports of hearing shots fired.
Hot, humid Monday with scattered showers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Heat and humidity stick in the forecast this Monday with chances for scattered showers through the day. After starting the morning in the low-to-mid 70s, highs will climb to the upper 80s under otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 90s at times by late afternoon. The good news is that relief is on the way beginning Tuesday.
Man charged with attempted murder after domestic dispute Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to a home on Hanna Street Saturday after reports of someone found shot in a yard. Police say when they arrived on the 2300 Block of Hanna Street they found a victim lying...
Man sentenced to life without parole in Zent family killings plans to appeal
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says the man who was ordered to spend life in prison for murdering a woman and her three children last year plans to appeal his sentence. Officials with the attorney’s office said on Tuesday that...
