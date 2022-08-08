Read full article on original website
Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Permit for winery near Ann Arbor advances after years of debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With grapes in the ground and after more than two years of consideration, a permit for a new winery on a 70-acre farm between Ann Arbor and Dexter is finally moving forward. But in order to make plans for the commercial vineyard and wine tasting room...
Traffic issues trouble plans for 200-unit affordable housing complex near Ann Arbor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Could a triangular piece of property along U.S. 23 just outside Ann Arbor city limits that’s been the site of a concrete plant one day become a new 200-unit affordable housing complex?. Developers behind the proposal hope so, but access and traffic issues are clouding...
themanchestermirror.com
Local non-partisan candidates set for November election
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Non-partisan candidates for Manchester Community Schools Board of Education, Manchester Village Council, and a newly-forming Commission to write a City Charter should the village decide to become a city were due to file their candidacy by July 22, 2022, for the November 8 election.
Detroit News
Michigan changed how election results get reported. Expect more delays in November
Lansing — An effort to make Michigan elections more secure and quell fears that electronic equipment could be hacked delayed the reporting of Tuesday's primary results, which officials said could foreshadow even lengthier waits in November. In some counties, including Wayne and Macomb, it took nearly four hours for...
mibiz.com
‘LONG OVERDUE:’ Restaurant workers welcome higher wages, benefits as owners warn of closures
While restaurant owners have warned of impending industry collapse — or at least uncertain operating conditions — of swiftly strengthening the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave requirements, their workers have welcomed recent developments that they say ensure economic stability. That includes Detroit chef and industry...
Detroit News
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
"Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday.
wemu.org
Washtenaw County exploring how to remove fines and fees from criminal justice system
Washtenaw County is exploring ways to reduce or even eliminate justice system fines and fees. To do that, the county recently joined the national organization Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice, or CCFFJ. Statistics show that the criminal justice system disproportionately affects poor people and people of color....
deadlinedetroit.com
Detroit News Editorial: Compromised Matt DePerno is not the best Republican to unseat Michigan AG Nessel
The consevative Detroit News editorial board urges the Republicans not to confirm Matthew DePerno as the attorney general candidate at its nominating convention in Lansing on Aug. 27. He was endorsed by the party earlier this year. Matt DePerno was never the best choice for Republicans to unseat Attorney General...
Lyon Township becoming one of the fastest growing communities in Michigan
Lyon Township is known as a quiet little community in Southern Oakland County, but the area is getting a lot less little—growing faster than nearly any community in the state.
Michigan Daily
Huron High School student launches refugee and immigrant assistance non-profit, ‘Second Helpings,’ at Ann Arbor Distilling Company
All summer, Ann Arbor Distilling Company has featured locally sourced craft cocktails and diverse cuisines at various pop-ups and food trucks. Last Sunday, Ann Arbor Distilling Company welcomed a new vendor: Second Helpings, a non-profit start-up founded by Huron High School student Aashna Nadarajah. Nadarajah, who moved to Ann Arbor...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
candgnews.com
Efforts underway to prevent invasive species from spreading in Oakland County waterways
The Clinton River Watershed Council partnered with the Oakland County Parks and Recreation Department and the MSU Extension to host boat washes at the Orchard Lake launch July 28. The goal of the boat washes is to help raise awareness about the importance of preventing aquatic invasive species, which can spread via watercraft.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions. Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
‘This is an emergency.’ Erosion near I-94 in Macomb County alarming officials
Severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville is worrying officials and causing Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller to order emergency stabilization of the drain banks.
whmi.com
Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell
The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route. The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.
