Ann Arbor spending $1.2M to pave dirt road by low-income housing complex

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is gearing up for a $1.2 million project to pave a dirt and gravel road on the city’s west side with a fresh coat of asphalt. City Council voted 10-0 to approve the Russell Street project last week, responding to concerns from the Ann Arbor Housing Commission about stormwater runoff from the road spilling onto its Maple Meadows low-income housing property, located off Maple Road just south of Liberty Street.
Macomb County developers fined $350k, agree to restore wetlands

MOUNT CLEMENS, MI — A southeast Michigan home builder has been fined $350,000 for illegally filling in wetlands while preparing a site for single family housing. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office announced the fine last week against developers with MJC Companies, who state regulators say dredged and filled nine acres of wetlands at 41700 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Local non-partisan candidates set for November election

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Non-partisan candidates for Manchester Community Schools Board of Education, Manchester Village Council, and a newly-forming Commission to write a City Charter should the village decide to become a city were due to file their candidacy by July 22, 2022, for the November 8 election.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case

A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Washtenaw County exploring how to remove fines and fees from criminal justice system

Washtenaw County is exploring ways to reduce or even eliminate justice system fines and fees. To do that, the county recently joined the national organization Cities and Counties for Fine and Fee Justice, or CCFFJ. Statistics show that the criminal justice system disproportionately affects poor people and people of color....
Huron High School student launches refugee and immigrant assistance non-profit, ‘Second Helpings,’ at Ann Arbor Distilling Company

All summer, Ann Arbor Distilling Company has featured locally sourced craft cocktails and diverse cuisines at various pop-ups and food trucks. Last Sunday, Ann Arbor Distilling Company welcomed a new vendor: Second Helpings, a non-profit start-up founded by Huron High School student Aashna Nadarajah. Nadarajah, who moved to Ann Arbor...
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Michigan case preventing abortion-related prosecutions

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer may have to testify next week in a hearing that could decide whether Michigan prosecutors are allowed to criminally charge abortion providers under a state law that bans almost all abortions.  Whitmer was served a subpoena Monday issued by David Kallman, an attorney representing prosecutors from Kent and Jackson counties. The prosecutors are among 13 previously sued by Whitmer in a case the governor hopes results in the Michigan Supreme Court finding that the state Constitution...
Melon Festival Parade Returns To Downtown Howell

The Melon Festival Parade is returning to the City of Howell but with a new route - that's actually the old route. The Melon Festival will be honoring many local farmers which made it possible over the last 62 years. The parade begins this Saturday at 10am and the route will travel westbound on Grand River Avenue between Almon Street and Byron Road.
