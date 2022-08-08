Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana accepting applications from organizations in need of research support
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana Research Institute (ARI) applications from eligible organizations to partner with the Beacom Research Fellows Program in the fall of 2022. The program provides organizations that have limited resources with access to research, analytics, and field-specific expertise in operations and data management....
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Local dairy farm becomes more sustainable with methane digesters
BALTIC, S.D. (KELO) — A local dairy operation is becoming more sustainable. Boadwine Dairy in Baltic is taking manure and turning it into renewable natural gas through the use of their new methane digesters. It’s all a part of the Athena Project, a partnership with Brightmark, to bring agricultural...
q957.com
Local S.D. counties tops in state wealth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some local south Dakota counties are among the wealthiest in South Dakota. That’s according to a new survey by Smart Assets. The study assessed wealth by comparing counties across three categories: the amount of investment income residents receive, total per capita income and the median home value.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
sdpb.org
Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08
See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
dakotafreepress.com
Resignations from Sioux Falls Schools Jump 60%; 28% of New Hires from Outside South Dakota
139 teachers chose to make the 2021–2022 school year their last in the employ of the Sioux Falls School District. That’s up 89 resignations in the previous school year. That 60% increase in staff departures—which do not include retirements—did not come from more teachers heading to other states; while the district lost 22 teachers last year to out-of-state jobs, this year only 3 teachers reported finding better teaching gigs across the border. 25 Sioux Falls teachers went to work in nearby school districts, compared to 27 last year, and one more Sioux Falls teacher left to teach farther away in South Dakota, compared to two last year.
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
KELOLAND TV
Cleaning up after record-breaking rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yesterday’s record-breaking rainfall has some homeowners dealing with flooded basements today. Sioux Falls has seen not one, But two derechos this summer. But throughout all of this summer’s severe weather, most of the damage has been due to wind. This weekend was...
KELOLAND TV
Phone scammers continue to target KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — By now, you’re in the minority if you haven’t gotten one of these. “Please press one if you did not authorize this transaction.”. This voice mail says an order has been placed for an Apple Macbook pro for $1,499. And if you...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station to open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans will soon have another option for renewing their license and other services in Sioux Falls. The state is opening up a driver license express station in the south part of the city. Currently, the only driver license exam station is on Russell...
dakotanewsnow.com
Teachers utilizing different resources amidst inflation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With increased costs teachers are utilizing different ways to obtain classroom resources. Whether that be through GoFundMe or Amazon Wishlist’s. Candace Hauck is a Kindergarten teacher at Longfellow Elementary School in Mitchell. She says while teachers do receive different assistance it really helps...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
dakotanewsnow.com
An absolutely gorgeous day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re starting off with a little bit of patchy fog around the region this morning. Once that burns out of here this morning, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the upper 80s out west. The wind will stay light and the humidity should stay low. Make sure you get out and enjoy this gorgeous day!
dakotanewsnow.com
Civil War Days brings history to life in Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend you can take a step back in history with the Canton Civil War Days. The event will feature a Civil War battle re-enactment, side shows, vendors, music, and much more. Dave Renli has been re-enacting Civil War battles around the country for...
KELOLAND TV
Dry and Progressively Warmer This Week – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 7
Today has been a day for the record books, with Sioux Falls setting multiple records regarding today’s rainfall. Thankfully, we’ll get a break to catch our breath and give the ground some time to recover. Beyond some evening showers and storms to the southeast early on, much of...
Sioux City Journal
Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff
LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz, MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022. Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls,...
