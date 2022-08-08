Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City barbershop gives back to students with free haircuts and backpacks
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A barber shop in South Sioux City and several other local businesses are trying to help families get ready for the new school year, with new backpacks and free haircuts. Sunday, Aug. 7th, was the second-annual back-to-school drive at Aaron's Barber Shop in South...
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
kscj.com
APPLICATIONS TO BE ACCEPTED FOR CITY SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY
THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD HAS ESTABLISHED THE FRAMEWORK TO REPLACE ONE OF ITS MEMBERS. THE BOARD AGREED TO ACCEPT APPLICATIONS FROM INTERESTED CITIZENS TO REPLACE DR. JULINE ALBERT, WHO RESIGNED AUGUST 3RD. APPLICANTS HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 16TH TO APPLY AND WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SPEAK TO THE BOARD...
Siouxland bartender celebrates 40-year anniversary at Miles Inn
For 40 years Tom Torgenson has been serving up cold drinks and making memories with patrons at Sioux City's Miles Inn.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police Station gearing up for renovation
An open house was held yesterday at the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce building that allowed the public to view upcoming city projects. One of these projects was an expansion of the Norfolk Police facility. Police chief Don Miller has been with the department since 1990 and says they are running out of space.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
doniphanherald.com
'Heart of gold' — Remembering 4 murdered in small Nebraska town of Laurel
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
Sioux City Journal
"An anchor institution": Emerson, Nebraska residents buy into grocery store's return
EMERSON, Neb. — When the Post 60 Market grocery store opens soon in Emerson, the community literally will run the store. If needed, many residents here just might be willing to work there for free. A number of them already have, showing up once, twice or three times to voluntarily unpack shipments of dry and canned goods and stock the shelves.
kscj.com
SAND TO HOLD NW IOWA TOWN HALLS
IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND WILL HOST SOME TOWN HALL MEETINGS IN NORTHWEST IOWA THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS AS PART OF HIS 100 TOWN HALL TOUR. SAND WILL BE DISCUSSING THE ROLE OF THE STATE AUDITOR, THE PUBLIC INNOVATIONS AND EFFICIENCIES (PIE) PROGRAM, AND RECENT INVESTIGATIONS CONDUCTED BY HIS OFFICE.
Laurel family of three’s memorial services set
A memorial service has been set for the family of three that were killed in Laurel, Nebraska last week.
kscj.com
“MURAL” RETURNS HOME TO IOWA
AFTER A NEAR-DECADE LONG WORLD TOUR INCLUDING A STOP IN SIOUX CITY, THE JACKSON POLLOCK OIL PAINTING SIMPLY KNOWN AS “MURAL” IS BACK HOME IN IOWA CITY. THE OIL PAINTING WAS CREATED IN 1943 AND MEASURES EIGHT FEET HIGH BY 20 FEET LONG. LAUREN LESSING, DIRECTOR OF THE...
nwestiowa.com
Four hurt in collision near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Four people received minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision about 1:05 p.m. Friday, July 29, at the intersection of 430th Street and Garfield Avenue, five miles southwest of Sioux Center. Thirty-five-year-old Roman Enique Huerta Nunez of Le Mars was driving north on Garfield when his 2014 Chevrolet van...
Sioux City man wins thousands in lottery
A man from Sioux City has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man wins $20,000 lottery prize
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City resident Kelvin Windle is $20,000 richer after winning the 25th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Four Corners Crossword” scratch game. Windle purchased his winning ticket at the Hamilton Hy-Vee in Sioux City. Four Corners Crossword is a $2 scratch...
kscj.com
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
siouxfalls.business
S.D. cookie company ‘wins the Super Bowl’ after closing deal with Walmart
A South Dakota-based company earned its “golden ticket” this summer and will appear on Walmart shelves beginning in April 2023. Muddy Bites, based in North Sioux City, was started four years ago by Jarod Steffes and Tyler Devos. After becoming the No. 4 best-selling cookie on Amazon and selling its product in Hy-Vee and Fareway grocery stores in the region, the company pitched its business to the retail Goliath in its annual “open call” event this summer.
KLEM
Tuesday Morning Semi Fire
The Le Mars Fire Department was called out shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday morning to a location just north of Le Mars, on the ramp near Fedders Marine and RV. The engine compartment of a semi-trailer truck was engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished. The trailer was filled with livestock, but none of the animals were injured.
Vigil held for victims of quadruple homicide
People in Laurel are still coming to terms with the quadruple homicide that rocked their community and on Saturday night, they came together to remember those who lost their lives.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
