New Fore Score Golf Tavern in Jacksonville offers virtual golf, Zombie Dodgeball, food and family fun

People looking to hit a hole-in-one, practice their swing or brush up on their "A game," then relax with family and friends over a good meal, have that opportunity at San Marco's newest restaurant.

Two couples recently opened Fore Score Golf Tavern on historic San Marco Square. Featuring four Full Swing Golf Simulators plus a full-service restaurant and bar at 1407 Atlantic Blvd., Fore Score is among the first of its kind in Jacksonville.

"Our goal was to bring an environment to the community that is fun for friends, welcoming to families and a place buddies can come compete," co-founder Daniel Hileman said.

Cool, sweet treat:San Marco Dreamette opens, serves up iconic soft-serve ice cream cones, sundaes and milkshakes

Jacksonville restaurant news:Bitty & Beau's Coffee to replace former Beach Diner in San Marco

Players can hit the links virtually to brush up on their game by playing 18 holes at Palm Beach, practice their swing or challenge their friends to a long drive competition using the simulators.

Other sports and games also are available. The most popular include soccer, hockey, football and baseball. In addition, Zombie Dodgeball — a kid's favorite — tops the game list, he said.

The golf simulators also provide the professional training metric that PGA Tour professionals use in addition to being fun, said Hileman, who's a golfer.

"I love the game of golf and have been a San Marco resident for 15 years now," he said. "I have three little boys who I've been wanting to have a place to go and do activities with that are a little bit different."

Hileman also said he wanted to make the game more accessible to more people.

"I also wanted to bring the game to another level of people who might not have time to go out and play 18 holes and have a place to meet up in, have casual drinks and talk in and have a different entertainment aspect to your outing with your family and friends," Hileman said.

Open near the Town Center:Topgolf removing some of the sport's barriers

Hileman and his wife and business partner, Kerrie, founded the concept and partnered with friends Kasey and Timothy "T.J." McInnis to make Fore Score a reality.

The golf tavern is in the former Industry West space. The luxury furniture store has moved to 1001 Kings Ave., a city building permit shows

Joining the two couples in the golf tavern venture were Jordan England, co-founder and CEO of Industry West, and Andy Allen, CEO of Corner Lot real estate development firm, Hileman said.

They opened Fore Score on July 21. Since then, the community involvement and excitement for it, Hileman said, "has been fantastic" and exceeded their expectations.

"This is the first Fore Score Golf Tavern location, and we hope to have the opportunity to bring this to other neighborhoods," Hileman said.

Sporting menu

"It's not only a golf place, it's a restaurant," he said. "We've had a growing group of people coming to eat lunch, have dinner or happy hour."

The tavern offers a fast-casual menu. Snacks, flatbreads, pizza, sliders, salads and charcuterie boards are among the featured offerings.

Appetizers include Buffalo chicken dip with homemade ranch; three sizes of charcuterie and cheese boards; a giant pretzel; bacon, lettuce and tomato salad; as well as arugula and Caesar salads.

Topping the flatbread offerings are prosciutto, goat cheese and fig with fresh basil; pulled pork and pimento cheese; bacon, lettuce and tomato; pepperoni; and margarita, according to the menu.

More restaurants coming to San Marco:Bar Molino, The Swinerie planning summer openings

Among the sliders are jalapeno and cheddar sausage, Buffalo chicken, meatballs and ham and swiss. The paninis range from pulled pork to Buffalo chicken, caprese and Italian.

Among the desserts are a root beer float and chocolate mousse pie, the menu shows.

Fore Score Golf Tavern doesn't accept cash. Customers must pay by credit card or other electronic payment. In addition, a QR code system is used for ordering, according to the menu.

Hileman recommends that players reserve one of the simulators in advance of their visit because they book up quickly. Reservations can be made via the restaurant's website or by calling (904) 374-8851.

Fore Score Golf Tavern is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.