ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, MI

Younger brother graduates early alongside sister

By Elena Cousino
WLNS
WLNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rg4WV_0h8ZIydU00

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — Two siblings made a change when it comes to how they learn and they say because of it their lives got better after facing many hardships while in public school.

On Sunday, they graduated from high school, both with honors.

Jeremy and Faith Hattendorf say they had a hard time at a public elementary and middle school.


“I didn’t really like that school because they literally just let me walk down the hallway where i was getting beat in the back,” Jeremy said.

So, the siblings decided to make a change.


“We didn’t really enjoy those schools because the bullying and other people harassing us. I think moving to online school, Great Lakes Learning Academy, really helped with our education,” Jeremy said.


They enrolled at Great Lakes Learning Academy, an online charter school that is tuition free. The siblings say they made the right decision.

“There’s a lot of flexibility with it and that was really cool. I learned kind of how to communicate better actually, because I had trouble with communicating,” Jeremy said.

Sunday, they were handed their high school diplomas.

Now that they are graduates, Faith says she wants to focus on her art, and Jeremy wants to start different businesses.


The two say that also want to let other people know, that online school is an option.


“If they struggle with like social issues and stuff like that, it can really improve their grades and stuff. It’s flexible. yeah. That was a big plus. That was a big plus,” Jeremy and Faith said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

MSU sees “historic” fundraising success this year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State University raised $284.4 million in cash and gifts from alumni and other donors this fiscal year, a new record. The University’s previous record was reached in 2019 – $272.6 million. In 2020 MSU raised $232 million. This fiscal year saw MSU opening the Facility for Rare Isotope Beams, […]
EAST LANSING, MI
WLNS

CAHS takes in beagles used in experiments

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Humane Society welcomed 10 beagles found in a facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Over 4,000 beagles were seized from a research facility where the animals were used as test subjects for various scientific experiments. The dogs arrived in Ann Arbor at 11:00 p.m. Monday night. They were accepted by […]
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Society
City
Charlotte, MI
Charlotte, MI
Education
Charlotte, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
WLNS

Organization hopes to connect Lansing youth with role models

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An organization that aims to help young people achieve their goals hosted a day of empowerment, purpose and vision. Members of the Dream Warriors program explained how what they’re doing will help make a positive difference, and how others can also participate. The group’s motto is, “I will do something great. […]
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
jtv.tv

Lowder Wins Miss Jackson Crossroads Pageant

Peyton Lowder of Jackson was named the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant winner on Saturday at Western High School. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV. (August 6, 2022 10:48 PM) Soon-to-be Jackson College student Peyton Lowder used her pageant experience to win the Miss Jackson Crossroads scholarship pageant at Western High School on Saturday.
jtv.tv

Warchock Wins Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Crown

Lexi Warchock is crowned by outgoing RoseQueen Jessa Pettry at the Michigan Theatre. Photo by Bart Hawley, JTV. (August 7, 2022 10:23 AM) Lexi Warchock was the winner of the 2022 Miss Jackson County RoseQueen Pageant Saturday night at the Michigan Theatre. Warchock, Miss True Community Credit Union, is a graduate of Napoleon High School and has a dual degree in Bioengineering and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan Dearborn.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
WILX-TV

3 teens arrested in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting in Lansing. According to authorities, three teenagers were taken into police custody Friday just before 3 p.m. Police said the shooting happened just before 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Eaton Rapids could get pickleball courts

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – The city of Eaton Rapids hopes to be home to several new pickleball courts, all thanks to a crowdfunding campaign. The sport, which is similar to tennis, has been blowing up lately. It’s considered the fastest-growing sport in the country. If the campaign reaches its goal of $30,000 by September […]
EATON RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Grandma Delivers Baby in Mom’s Driveway and Everybody’s Doing Just Fine

This little girl was in a huge hurry to make her debut in the world and couldn't wait to get to the hospital. Luckily Grandma was there to deliver her in the driveway. Gabrielle VanDyk of Kentwood was at home when her water broke. The West Michigan woman had been having some labor pains on Sunday morning (7/24) but assumed she was having Braxton Hicks contractions.
KENTWOOD, MI
WLNS

WLNS

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy