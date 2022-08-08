ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

moderncampground.com

Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park

The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Developer planning around 250 apartments on former site of Ramada Plaza and Coco Key

OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Spellman, owner of Parkway Development Company, stands in front of what used to be the Ramada Plaza and Coco Key water park Monday afternoon. "It used to be a great property, back in the day, I remember being a kid and coming to the old Holidome pool here. And then there was the Coco Key indoor waterpark, which was great for a long time. But in recent years, it really took a decline," Spellman said.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Sections Of Omaha Riverfront Trails To Close

City of Omaha Parks and Recreation says the section of the North Omaha Trail from Lindbergh Drive to John J. Pershing Drive and the Paved Levee Access Road/Trail from Hickory Street to Missouri Avenue will be closed starting on Tuesday (August 9th) so the Omaha Public Works Department can mow the levee and do other landscaping and weed control work.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

Missouri River Reservoirs Falling

Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha

WOWT 6 News Live at 10 (Sunday) A cold front moving through this evening will finally bring some relief from the heat. Douglas County Sheriff's tell 6 News the body was found outside. Updated: 6 hours ago. The search is on for the alleged killer.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter

A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night. Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting.
OMAHA, NE
1440 WROK

This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched

Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

