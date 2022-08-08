Read full article on original website
Nebraska Developer Gears Up to Win Approval for Proposed RV Park
The controversial RV park proposal along the Platte River (Nebraska) might still have a chance. As per a report, Brad Brown, a developer of high-end homes in the Omaha area, is expected to attempt next week to persuade the Valley City Council to approve his proposal to convert 92 acres of land along the river into an RV and airboat park.
Interim director of Omaha Streetcar Authority sees project as 'catalyst' for urban core
From Detroit to Los Angeles, Rick Gustafson has had a role in constructing modern streetcar lines across the United States. Now, he will help steer Omaha’s efforts as the city embarks on its own ambitious streetcar project. Through a contract approved by Omaha’s Streetcar Authority in June, Gustafson will...
Developer planning around 250 apartments on former site of Ramada Plaza and Coco Key
OMAHA, Neb. — Ryan Spellman, owner of Parkway Development Company, stands in front of what used to be the Ramada Plaza and Coco Key water park Monday afternoon. "It used to be a great property, back in the day, I remember being a kid and coming to the old Holidome pool here. And then there was the Coco Key indoor waterpark, which was great for a long time. But in recent years, it really took a decline," Spellman said.
Sections Of Omaha Riverfront Trails To Close
City of Omaha Parks and Recreation says the section of the North Omaha Trail from Lindbergh Drive to John J. Pershing Drive and the Paved Levee Access Road/Trail from Hickory Street to Missouri Avenue will be closed starting on Tuesday (August 9th) so the Omaha Public Works Department can mow the levee and do other landscaping and weed control work.
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
North 30th revitalization continues with demolition of Omaha’s Spencer Homes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the last several years, the revitalization of North 30th Street in Omaha has brought dozens of new housing and opportunities to the area. That revitalization will begin its next phase in the coming days, with the demolition of the Spencer Homes at 30th and Spencer streets.
Missouri River Reservoirs Falling
Dropping flood storage in the big Missouri River reservoirs may lead to higher flows from Gavins Point Dam, at least for a few more weeks. Mike Swenson with the Corps of Engineers in Omaha says flood storage continues to fall…. Swenson says Lake Oahe is expected to continue to...
Highway 2 road work gets underway Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation says a new road project will get underway Monday morning on Highway 2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. NDOT says the work will stretch from 134th Street in Lancaster County, to the Highway 75 exit on the south side of Nebraska City. The departments adds that drivers can also expect to see road work on Highway 75, from Highway 2 south to just past Highway 128.
10th annual Cruisin' for a Cure car show in Omaha
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
Scary encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely an animal protecting its young
OMAHA — Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County. A coyote charged at Lemon as she and her leashed dog, Pebbles, were enjoying...
Uncovering the lost history of The Buffalo Soldiers in Nebraska
The Buffalo Soldiers were an all-Black army regiment created after the Civil War. Much of their history is lost, especially details about their time in Nebraska.
Costco gas station in west Omaha causes backup traffic, city encourages changes
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are coming down but that hasn’t slowed customers filling up at Costco in west Omaha. The traffic backup creates a waiting line on a public street and that’s a safety concern. The city stepped in to encourage changes that drivers will see soon.
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
Omaha pool wraps up season with doggie dip
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Eight Omaha city swimming pools wrapped up for the year Sunday. There are only a couple of others that will operate just on weekends for another month but there was one pool that ended the season in style. How often do you see dozens of dogs...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter
A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night.
New COVID-19 case numbers in Douglas County show little change
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 642 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Thursday’s report
Lincoln dealer receives large shipment of new cars, sees opportunities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While driving by car dealerships in your area, you’ve probably noticed the empty lots. Dealers have good news for those looking to purchase a new vehicle, but they don’t expect the change to last long. Kia of Lincoln is experiencing its very first...
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
