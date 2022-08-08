Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Public Schools Foundation announces Charles and Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - She always said she wanted to invest in students who had the “fire in their belly” for success. Bessie Frith of Grand Island, made good on that promise with a $2.4 million estate gift to the Grand Island Public Schools Foundation to endow the Charles & Bessie Frith Scholarship Fund.
KSNB Local4
Hastings Public Schools launches app, aims to improve communication
Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite Festival. It was a hot one out in Grand Island as kite lovers tried to take their creations to the skies for the second annual Kite Festival. Members of Kenesaw’s community celebrating 150 years. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island City Council approves acquisition to purchase land near 911 center
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council approved an acquisition to buy a piece of land that could one day become a park or a place for a city pool. The city council unanimously approved the acquisition 10 to 0. The land is located just west of...
KSNB Local4
Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Wasenek Days Celebrates Kenesaw - 10PM. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
John's Monday Evening Weathercast
The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
Kearney Hub
Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church
MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
Kearney Hub
Replica Wall centerpiece for Vietnam vets' reunion in Kearney
KEARNEY — Organizers hope that individuals who still suffer the emotional, mental and physical scars of the Vietnam War will gain healing next week. The traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will roll into Kearney next week for a four-day visit from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills
Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail. Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said it has been difficult to keep up with the rise in juveniles staying at their facility. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT. Becoming hot and dry.. Hastings Public...
KSNB Local4
First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
klkntv.com
‘If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way’: 350 York County kids waiting for child care
YORK, Neb. (KLKN) – Parents with young children are having a stressful time finding child care as the staffing shortage drags on. “If it’s not a crisis yet, we are headed that way,” said Lisa Hurley, executive director of the York County Development Corporation. She said over...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
KSNB Local4
Northwest field renovations changing home football locations to start season
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With fall high school sports quickly approaching, the Grand Island Northwest football team will not be playing games on its home field to start the year. School officials told Local4 News that the renovation project currently underway on the Vikings’ athletic field will not be...
KSNB Local4
17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple teens in custody after separate incidents in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, NE - Grand Island Police were busy responding to complaints involving juveniles over the weekend. One teenager is in custody after an investigation on Friday. Police say they found a stolen Bobcat side by side parked in the 500 block of W Louise Street. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant for the house, finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say a 16-year-old boy exited the house with two guns concealed in his waistband. Officers say one gun was stolen and the other had a defaced serial number. The boy also had four juvenile detention orders and was taken to a secure detention center.
York News-Times
Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool
YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
York News-Times
Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison
YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
KSNB Local4
Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
KSNB Local4
Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
Comments / 0