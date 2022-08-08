ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island, NE
Government
City
Grand Island, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
Local
Nebraska Government
Grand Island, NE
Entertainment
KSNB Local4

John's Monday Evening Weathercast

The app provides access to the latest HPS news, weekly lunch menus at each school, a district calendar and contact information for all of the district buildings — all at the touch of the fingertips. Local4 News at Ten Saturday. Lack of wind doesn’t stop the Grand Island Kite...
KENESAW, NE
Kearney Hub

Pray, paint, polish: Minden church members restore Pioneer Village church

MINDEN — For Linda Nelson, it was practically an act of prayer to scrub off the dirt and beautify the glass windows at the 144-year-old church at Pioneer Village. She was one of 34 members of Westminster United Presbyterian Church who gathered to pray, polish, sand and scrape to give the historic building a facelift July 10.
MINDEN, NE
Kearney Hub

Replica Wall centerpiece for Vietnam vets' reunion in Kearney

KEARNEY — Organizers hope that individuals who still suffer the emotional, mental and physical scars of the Vietnam War will gain healing next week. The traveling replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will roll into Kearney next week for a four-day visit from 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 through 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14.
KEARNEY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4

Legendary golfer, Bob Hamilton, honored with plaque at Helfrich Hills

Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail. Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said it has been difficult to keep up with the rise in juveniles staying at their facility. Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:15 PM CDT. Becoming hot and dry.. Hastings Public...
HALL COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Search warrant leads to Grand Island drug arrest

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 20-year-old Grand Island man is facing a distribution charge after police found drugs on him. Grand Island Police arrested Austin Swader Jr. Monday night at a home in the 200 block of South Sycamore Street. That’s near the Hall County Administration Building. GIPD...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

17-year-olds charged as adults for shooting at GI police officers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two 17-year-old boys face felony charges as adults after shots were fired at Grand Island Police officers Friday. Favion Lara, of Grand Island, faces three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, two counts of attempted assault on a police officer, unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, and obstructing a police officer.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Multiple teens in custody after separate incidents in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, NE - Grand Island Police were busy responding to complaints involving juveniles over the weekend. One teenager is in custody after an investigation on Friday. Police say they found a stolen Bobcat side by side parked in the 500 block of W Louise Street. Officers obtained and executed a search warrant for the house, finding marijuana and drug paraphernalia. They say a 16-year-old boy exited the house with two guns concealed in his waistband. Officers say one gun was stolen and the other had a defaced serial number. The boy also had four juvenile detention orders and was taken to a secure detention center.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
York News-Times

Family loses all belongings in house fire west of McCool

YORK COUNTY – A family of eight lost all their belongings in a rural house fire west of McCool Junction, in the area of Roads G and 6, on Saturday morning, Aug. 6. “Thankfully I woke up from all the popping and sounds coming from the garage, where the fire started,” said Chris Wize who rented the rural home. “If I wouldn’t have woken up right then, I don’t know what would have happened.”
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
York News-Times

Woman who left kids at interchange to do meth is sent to prison

YORK – A 44-year-old woman, who (along with three other adults) left five kids and six dogs at the York interchange and was later found in possession of meth during a traffic stop on Interstate 80, has been sentenced to prison. Irene Lira appeared in York County District Court...
YORK, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest football preparing to be ‘on from day one’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - After a 5-5 campaign a season ago, Grand Island Northwest football is aiming to put more games in the win column this year. They will be tested early with games against Aurora and Omaha Skutt back-to-back to start the campaign. “When we open up going...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Catholic football looking for another successful season

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Day two of football practice for area high schoolers continued on Tuesday ahead of the new fall season. It is no secret that the Stars have success out on the field, making an 11-1 run last year and a trip to the Semi-Finals. “We tell these...
KEARNEY, NE

