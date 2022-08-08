Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-10 08:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Gordon; Murray Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Murray, south central Whitfield and Gordon Counties through 845 AM EDT At 813 AM EDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was located from Resaca to Nickelsville to near Ranger, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Calhoun, Resaca, Ranger, Sonoraville, Oostanaula, Sugar Valley, Redbud, Nickelsville and Audubon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-08-09 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-09 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If you see wind damage...hail or flooding...wait until the storm has passed...and then call the National Weather Service toll free at 1 8 6 6 7 6 3 4 4 6 6 or tweet us your report at NWSATLANTA. Target Area: Dawson; Forsyth The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Forsyth County in north central Georgia Southeastern Dawson County in north central Georgia * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 225 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Silver City, or near Dawsonville, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cumming, Dawsonville, Dougherty, Matt, Silver City, Chestatee, Hollis Lathem Reservoir, Ducktown, Coal Mountain, Hightower, War Hill Park and McKee. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
