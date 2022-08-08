Effective: 2022-08-10 08:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-10 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Gordon; Murray Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Murray, south central Whitfield and Gordon Counties through 845 AM EDT At 813 AM EDT, a cluster of strong thunderstorms was located from Resaca to Nickelsville to near Ranger, and moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Calhoun, Resaca, Ranger, Sonoraville, Oostanaula, Sugar Valley, Redbud, Nickelsville and Audubon. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

GORDON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO