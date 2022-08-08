Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Police Department swears in dozens of new recruits Tuesday
In Chicago, dozens of police recruits were sworn-in during a graduation ceremony Tuesday. Superintendent David Brown says it has never been a tougher time to be a police officer.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
New Chicago police recruits sworn in Tuesday
CHICAGO - In Chicago, dozens of police recruits were sworn-in during a graduation ceremony Tuesday. The Chicago Police Department also celebrated several recently promoted field training officers, evidence technicians, detectives, and exempt members. Superintendent David Brown says it has never been a tougher time to be a police officer. "We...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'This is just the beginning': 8 murder convictions tied to ex-Chicago police detective thrown out
Eight homicide convictions, tied to a disgraced Chicago police detective, were thrown out Tuesday.
ABC7 Chicago
Man stole $56K in watches on Magnificent Mile before Mother Hubbard's hammer attack: CPD
CHICAGO -- A convicted felon allegedly stole over $56,000 worth of vintage watches from the Ralph Lauren store on the Magnificent Mile last month, just hours before he was arrested for a hammer attack at Mother Hubbard's bar in River North. Anthony M. Strozier, 31, was caught on surveillance video...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
'I was running for my life': Mom of 6 says quick-thinking saved her in Englewood attack, robbery
A South Side woman a mother of six said she escaped what could have been a worse fate and hopes her story can help others.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Dakotah Earley shooting: Young man who had to have leg amputated may be heading home soon
CHICAGO - The young chef who was shot and critically injured during a robbery in Lincoln Park could finally be heading home this week. Dakotah Earley's family says he is making great progress in his recovery. Earley was shot twice in the back and once in the back of the...
starvedrock.media
Retired Chicago Cop Tabbed As New Streator Police Chief
There's a new top cop in Streator. Retired Chicago Police Department Commander John Franklin has been appointed Streator's new police chief, effective September 1st. He has 28 years of experience with the Chicago P.D. Franklin also has been chief in Dolton and Jacksonville, Arkansas. He replaces Robert Turner who retired...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release video of CTA Red Line murder suspects
CHICAGO - Chicago police released video Monday of two suspects wanted for a murder on a CTA Red Line train. The homicide occurred Saturday morning around 2:06 a.m. on a 79th Street train, police said. After a brief conversation with the 29-year-old victim, police say one of the suspects pulled...
Another Chicago officer — represented by city’s former top lawyer — alleges retaliation by CPD supervisors
CHICAGO — A veteran Chicago Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against Mayor Lori Lightfoot and two CPD supervisors, alleging he was subjected to years of retaliation because he refused to look the other way on traffic violations committed by a friend of his boss. What’s more: the attorney representing the officer is Mark […]
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking home around 9:45 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 5200 block of South Aberdeen Street, according to Chicago police. The boy was shot once in the hip...
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
Comments / 2