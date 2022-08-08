Read full article on original website
Why ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 4 Added Kristen Schaal to Permanent Cast
'What We Do in the Shadows' star Kristen Schaal and writer/executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson discuss adding The Guide to the vampire household.
Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere
Click here to read the full article. Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status. Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya...
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum
It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
Alexandra Breckenridge Says New ‘Virgin River’ Character Melissa Montgomery Will Shake Up Season 5
Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) is sharing details about what’s to come in Virgin River season 5, and it sounds like the show’s newest character, Melissa Montgomery, is going to become a big part of the story line. The 40-year-old actress sat down for a recent interview with...
‘NCIS’ Fans Couldn’t Get Enough of This Running Joke With Gibbs
“NCIS” may be a crime drama that is mostly serious, but the cast and characters can still have fun. Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) had a running bit in which he would smack his team in the back of the head — a fan-favorite running joke. The show...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year
Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
From the 1st Impression Rose to the Beach Wedding: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s Relationship Timeline
A Bachelorette success story! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have continued to prove the haters wrong since falling in love on season 13 of The Bachelorette. After meeting Lindsay on Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, the attorney made history as the first Black Bachelorette in 2017. Her top two were quickly established as […]
‘NCIS’: A Familiar Character is Returning for Season 20 Premiere
We have more details about the NCIS season 20 premiere, which brings in two agents from the Hawai’i franchise to help clear Alden Parker and bring down the Raven. CBS hasn’t released the list of guest stars who will be joining this episode called “A Family Matter.” There are no hints that Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is returning. Let’s get that out of the way first. But Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) is one of Gibbs’ best friends. CBS released more production photos late Thursday. And in one of the pictures, there’s Spano as Fornell smiling with Parker, McGee, Torres and Jess, along with Jane Tennant from Hawaii. The network has yet to say who is guest starring.
‘Last Man Standing’ Star Nancy Travis Posts Epic Horseback Photo to Celebrate Major New Project in the Works
Last Man Standing, the ABC and FOX hit sitcom starring Tim Allen, made viewers laugh for years. Now, the show’s alum Nancy Travis will join a new series. Her announcement comes in an Instagram post coupled with a very fitting photo!. Travis posted to Instagram to announce her new...
Kavan Smith Says His New Hallmark Movie ‘Big Sky River’ Is About ‘Broken People Trying to Get a Second Shot’
Kavan Smith and Emmanuelle Vaugier star in the new Hallmark movie 'Big Sky River,' which is based on a book by Linda Lael Miller.
‘Below Deck Med’ Season 7 Drama on Simmer – Captain Sandy Teases ‘a Lot of Things Will Be Shocking’
The drama on 'Below Deck Med' Season 7 is simmering and Captain Sandy said the season will include many shocking moments.
Martin Henderson & Alexandra Breckenridge's Take on ‘Virgin River’ Paternity Reveal
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 4 of “Virgin River.”. The fourth season of “Virgin River” is streaming now on Netflix!. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge about all things Season 4. In the latest season, Martin’s character Jack is...
Ashton Kutcher Says It Felt 'Pretty Bizarre' Filming the Upcoming That '70s Show Spin-Off
Ashton Kutcher's recent trip down memory lane was surreal to say the least. The actor and entrepreneur opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show. "It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here Are the Top Crossover Moments From the Show’s Run
There is a possible three-series Law & Order crossover event in the works, which would mark a historic first for the franchise. And imagining Benson, Stabler, and McCoy on the screen together has us extra excited for the fall premieres. The major event also has us thinking about the best...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Recalls Committing Huge ‘Insurance No No’ During Major Guest-Starring Role
Paget Brewster is most well-known for playing fan-favorite Unit Chief Emily Prentiss on “Criminal Minds.” However, she reminded everyone of her brief run on 90s classic, “Friends,” in an amusing way. Brewster portrayed Kathy in “Friends” as a guest role in season 4. She appeared in...
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
‘The Talk’ Host Natalie Morales Lands New Role on CBS Drama Show
Natalie Morales, the moderator of day-time chat show The Talk, had some fun news to share with her fellow panelists. She’s not going anywhere when it comes to The Talk. Rather. she has a new side hustle. Morales accepted a recurring role in the CBS soap opera, The Young and the Restless. That’s the No. 1 drama on daytime TV., with 3.5 million viewers an episode.
