Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
Health center invests $1M to increase cancer screenings in underserved communities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — On Tuesday, new health resources are ‘rolling out’ to reach communities that are otherwise underserved. “We lack a lot of primary and preventative care in our state,” said Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Cancer Support and Outreach Vice President Renea Duffin.
Damaged in 2016 flood, Denham Springs school debuts renovated campus
DENHAM SPRINGS - High-fives, big smiles and a little bit of partying helped ring in the new school year at Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary. "I'm just excited to walk the halls today and just watch them walk around mesmerized," said Wes Patin, principal at Southside Junior High. Both...
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
Ascension Sheriff urges motorists to use caution as local schools reopen
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Schools in Ascension Parish are poised to open their doors to students, faculty and staff Tuesday, August 9 for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. As foot traffic increases on local campuses, traffic along Ascension’s roads is also expected to increase. Ascension...
Companion Animal Alliance, in need of kennel space, urges public to foster pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), the only open-intake shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), is calling on all animal lovers for assistance. The shelter is urging locals who have the ability and means to help their community by fostering a pet. Overwhelmed and in...
EBR Mayor, School Superintendent, and Police Chief bid students farewell after first day of school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Campuses across East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish opened their doors bright and early Monday, August 8 to welcome students back to class for the start of a new school year. At Dufrocq Elementary School, students spent the day getting to know their teachers and...
East Baton Rouge schools helping families gather supplies before students head back to classrooms Monday
BATON ROUGE - Thousands of kids are counting down the last few hours of their summer break as school starts back up on Monday for students in East Baton Rouge Parish. But families say getting everything the students need does not come cheap. "She's growing, he is growing... I think...
Youth justice advocates worry about sending juveniles to Angola
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Concerns are growing over the treatment of juvenile inmates in Louisiana. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards announced inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth will be moved to a facility at the state prison, Angola. But youth justice advocates say that will only make things worse.
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
Non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community and across the country. Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.
Local officials work together to get $500K for Comite River cleanup
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s been almost six decades since the Comite River was last cleaned, at least that’s what people who live in the area tell us. Now, change is coming. Central and East Baton Rouge Parish officials said they’re using a $500,000 grant to...
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Schools still suffering from teacher shortages, instructional coaches return to EBR classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Monday was the first day of school for several school systems across the area. Although the first day of school is seen as a fresh start, teacher shortages continue to plague many districts this 2022-2023 school year. “We are still seeing an uptick in...
Around Zachary for Aug. 10, 2022
Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
Water turned off at apartment building, management company unreachable
BATON ROUGE - Tenants living at an apartment building say their water was turned off last month and they've been trying to contact the management company to find out why. So far, management has been unreachable and the Baton Rouge Water Company says the bill hasn't been paid. Mark Carter...
Whisker Wednesday: Ruben (August 10, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Ruben is a sweet, male tabby kitten looking for a loving family to go home to! He’s up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. He’s around 4 months old and he’s the last of his litter to find a home. Ruben likes to play with toys, people, and even other cats! He does well with dogs, too. He enjoys cuddling, but the cuddling usually comes after a long day of playing. Ruben would make a fantastic addition to any family willing to give him the love and attention that he deserves.
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
