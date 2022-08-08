BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Ruben is a sweet, male tabby kitten looking for a loving family to go home to! He’s up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. He’s around 4 months old and he’s the last of his litter to find a home. Ruben likes to play with toys, people, and even other cats! He does well with dogs, too. He enjoys cuddling, but the cuddling usually comes after a long day of playing. Ruben would make a fantastic addition to any family willing to give him the love and attention that he deserves.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO