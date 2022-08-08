ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Southern University Army ROTC to host back to school drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – School has begun for East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), but this doesn’t mean area school drives have reached their finish. Some local organizations are still eager to host events designed to ensure capital area K-12 students have all necessary supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
Youth justice advocates worry about sending juveniles to Angola

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – Concerns are growing over the treatment of juvenile inmates in Louisiana. In July, Governor John Bel Edwards announced inmates at the Bridge City Center for Youth will be moved to a facility at the state prison, Angola. But youth justice advocates say that will only make things worse.
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
Non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community and across the country. Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.
East Baton Rouge School District holds annual Back-to-School Bash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge School District holds its Back to School Bash to help students and parents prepare for this upcoming school year. Mark your calendars, the first day of school in East Baton Rouge Parish is Monday, Aug. 8. According to East Baton...
Around Zachary for Aug. 10, 2022

Aug. 31 is the deadline to submit a candidate announcement for the Nov. 8 election. Announcements should be mailed to zachary@theadvocate.com. A color photo of the candidate can be submitted and should be a high-resolution JPEG file sent as an attachment to the email. All announcements must be less than...
Whisker Wednesday: Ruben (August 10, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Ruben is a sweet, male tabby kitten looking for a loving family to go home to! He’s up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. He’s around 4 months old and he’s the last of his litter to find a home. Ruben likes to play with toys, people, and even other cats! He does well with dogs, too. He enjoys cuddling, but the cuddling usually comes after a long day of playing. Ruben would make a fantastic addition to any family willing to give him the love and attention that he deserves.
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
