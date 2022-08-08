Read full article on original website
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'
Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I., has died, his daughter said. He was 83. Mosley died Sunday at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a car crash, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told The Hollywood Reporter.
In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more
Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
