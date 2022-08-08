ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Daily Mail

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley is dead at 83 after clinging to life for three days following major car accident: Family celebrates his legacy and says he would have HATED 'any crying done in his name'

Magnum, P.I. actor Roger E. Mosley has died at the age of 83, his daughter announced on Sunday. The Los Angeles-born actor died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from injuries from an auto accident in Lynwood, California three days ago, his daughter Ch-a told The Hollywood Reporter. She announced the sad...
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: Original 'Magnum' star dies, and more

Roger E. Mosley, the actor best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the original Magnum P.I. TV series alongside Tom Selleck, died early Sunday morning, his daughter shared on Facebook. He was 83. The cause of death was not revealed. In addition to Magnum, P.I., Mosley also appeared on Love Boat, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, Starsky and Hutch, Night Court and Walker, Texas Ranger. He also had a major role in the 1979 TV film The Jericho Mile. On the big screen, Mosley appeared in films such as The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Cote De Pablo Leave?

For 19 years, the police television series NCIS has captivated audiences. Not to mention, it gave CBS a hit show with 435 episodes in total. With such a long history, NCIS did more than create a loyal fan base as the show received 27 awards throughout its run. But while fans love the show, there are some interesting moments and characters that left them wondering exactly what happened behind the scenes. One of those moments came after Cote de Pablo joined the show in Season 3 as Special Agent Ziva David.
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Major Update Revealed

Fans of Criminal Minds rejoice! The long-running crime drama came to an end in 2020 after 15 seasons and more than 300 episodes on TV. But after much speculation and wishful thinking, the show is set to make a return on Paramount+. TVLine reported the news on Wednesday to huge...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Emily Wickersham Shares ‘On the Nose’ Pic in New York City

Before her departure from NCIS at the end of season 18, Emily Wickersham, known for her role as Special Agent Ellie Bishop, had been a fan-favorite cast member. Sadly, it doesn’t appear as though she’ll be making a return to the CBS drama anytime soon. Especially since she welcomed a new baby, a boy, at the end of last year. Fortunately, though, the beloved NCIS star still continues to update her fans on Instagram. This time, the Ellie Bishop actress shared an “on the nose” pic from New York City’s streets. Check it out.
NewsBreak
Outsider.com

‘Magnum PI’: Here’s What Fans Should Expect Leading Up to the Season 5 Premiere

If you are looking for Magnum PI to come back on TV soon, then it’ll probably be later on than other shows. The Season 5 of the show that stars Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks will be on NBC. Now, people who tune into this show want to know what might be seen in the coming weeks. There will be clues and tidbits offered in different ways. This is how a lot of shows keep their fans in the loop. Magnum PI is no different.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Star Jason Antoon Shares ‘Kacy’ Video From Cast Dinner

Jason Antoon, who plays cyber intel specialist Ernie Malik on NCIS: Hawai’i, is sharing a pretty funny video with us. On his Twitter account, Antoon let us all in on a “Kacy” video from a cast dinner. “Kacy” is a name for Kate Whistler and Lucy Tara, played by Tori Anderson and Yasmine Al-Bustami. So, in this video, we get a chance to see the two of them together. Thus, the name of this video. Take a look for yourself as Al-Bustami is rather cute in this one.
The Guardian

Fall review – wildly effective survival thriller delivers seat-edge suspense

Pre-release debates over the title of Jordan Peele’s patchy summer hit Nope were settled last month when the secretive writer-director revealed that no, it wasn’t an acronym for “not of planet earth” but was something far more simple. It was, as others had expected, a nod to what many audiences are accustomed to wearily shouting at the screen during a horror film. Investigate that unsettling sound coming from a barely lit basement in a remote house late at night? Nope! Accept a lift from a creepy stranger in a blood-spattered pick-up truck? Nope! Climb up an ancient and abandoned 2,000ft radio tower without support, food or alerting anyone else first? Nope!
