Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
#Ukraine War#Commanders#North Korea#Uk Intel#British#Russian
Newsweek

Watch: Ukrainian Paratroopers Blow Russian Tank Hatch Sky-High

A point-of-view video shows a Russian tank burning in a forest with its still-smoking access hatch apparently blown clean off it and flung far away from the war machine. The footage shows the tank burning some distance away from the camera after apparently being hit by Ukrainian weaponry, with the camera then panning to the right and showing what appears to be its still-smoking access hatch lying in the forest.
102.5 The Bone

Horrifying footage appears to show Russian captors castrating a Ukrainian prisoner of war

A horrific video posted online on Thursday appears to show a Ukrainian prisoner of war being castrated by his Russian captors. While Yahoo News cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video, the footage, which was initially posted on a pro-Russian Telegram page before spreading rapidly on social media, showed what appears to be a Russian soldier or mercenary wearing a distinctive black fringed hat, mutilating a man who appears to be a captured Ukrainian soldier.
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
Benzinga

Kim Jong-Un Government Says Ukraine Can't Talk About Sovereignty While Aiding 'Unjust, Illegal' US Actions

The North Korean foreign ministry on Friday said Ukraine has "no right" to raise sovereignty and territorial integrity issues due to being a U.S. ally. "Ukraine has no right to raise the issue or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that severely lacks fairness and justice between nations by actively joining the U.S. unjust and illegal hostile policy in the past," the North Korean foreign ministry said, according to Reuters.
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Daily Beast

Putin’s Managed to Enrage His Last Supporters in Ukraine

ODESA, Ukraine—Russia has been bombarding the seaside city of Odesa since the earliest days of its war in Ukraine—but the critical grain port has become a symbol of ongoing local resistance, where even former pro-Russian stalwarts are now embracing Ukrainian patriotism. “The longer the war goes on, fewer...
24/7 Wall St.

What a Nuclear Attack Would Do to Russia’s Largest Cities

Despite heightened tensions between Western powers and Russia over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its objection to NATO’s expansion, U.S. national security officials say there is no reason to be concerned that this geopolitical conflict would lead to all-out nuclear war. Nevertheless, nuclear weapons have been one of the most existential global threats since the […]
Business Insider

Russian forces 'can't cope' with the 'unpredictability' of Ukrainian troops, top enlisted leader says

After five months of fighting, Ukraine's military has forced Russia to reduce its ambitions. Much of Ukraine's battlefield success is owed to its more capable noncommissioned officers. With strategic competition increasing, Western militaries are emphasizing the role of skilled NCOs. In the five months since Russia launched its attack, Ukraine's...
Fox News

As Ukraine 'blacklists' some Americans, one journalist wonders if Zelenskyy watches 'Morning Joe'

The Ukrainian government "blacklisted" several Americans as "pro-Russian" propagandists, including one journalist who quipped that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy somehow had time to watch Joe Scarborough's, "Morning Joe" program. The Ukrainian "Center for Countering Disinformation" was reportedly established in 2021 under Zelenskyy and aims to counter "destructive disinformation." Sen. Rand Paul,...
