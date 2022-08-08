Group of masked men stole more than $2 million in diamond jewelry from Bronx store, police say

Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
New York City robbery ring lured men to meet woman before duct-taping victims, swiping clothes, cash: NYPD
New York City police are on the hunt Monday for three suspects accused of luring men to motels under the premise of meeting a woman before bounding them with duct tape and robbing them of their clothing, cash and personal property. The five incidents happened from July 7 to 26...
Florida thieves steal over $100K in high-end jewelry in smash-and-grab at mall
Three masked men in Florida were captured on video stealing more than $100,000 worth of jewelry in a brazen smash-and-grab at a mall on Tuesday, authorities said. The theft happened just after 1:30 p.m. at the Diamond Galleria store at the Citrus Park Town Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said.
New York bishop and his wife robbed in $400K jewelry heist during livestreamed service
A Brooklyn bishop and his wife were robbed during a livestreamed sermon Sunday after armed assailants stormed the service and made off with around $400,000 worth of jewelry, New York City police said. Bishop Lamor Whitehead was in the middle of delivering his sermon at the Leaders of Tomorrow International...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for 'anti-White assault'
Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month. The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested...
Florida woman indicted on hate crime charges after pepper spraying Asian women in NYC
A Florida woman accused of pepper spraying four Asian women while yelling xenophobic comments was indicted on 12 hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
Pastor who had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen by armed robbers during livestreamed service said that his luxurious lifestyle was his 'prerogative'
A New York pastor was robbed at gunpoint during a livestreamed service. The assailants made off with more than $1 million worth of jewelry, according to the New York Times. The bishop is pushing back against criticism of his luxurious lifestyle after the attack.
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
New York Man Who Allegedly Shot His Girlfriend Was Hit by a Car While Trying to Save the Victim’s Dog: Police
A 55-year-old man in New York who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside of her apartment over the weekend was arrested after he was hit by a car while apparently trying to save the victim’s dog after it got loose on a busy interstate. Mark E. Small was...
Female accused fraudster is dragged out of bed at 5am and handcuffed in her trackies - as cops smash $1million alleged fraud syndicate and seize luxury clothes, jewellery and a Mercedes Benz
A woman and three men have been charged over an alleged $1million fraud and identity syndicate - with cops seizing about $130,000 in cash, luxury jewellery and clothing and a Mercedes C200 valued at up to $76,900. NSW Police footage shows a 42-year-old woman being arrested and forced into the...
People
2 Dead, Including 7-Year-Old Boy, in Hudson River Boating Accident: 'Tragic Day for New Yorkers'
Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, are confirmed to have died after their pleasure boat capsized on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. Eleven other members of the same family from Colombia were also injured in the tragic incident on Manhattan's West Side, ABC News reported Wednesday. Julian...
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder
The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
Essence
Brooklyn Bishop Denies Setting Up Church Robbery
Since the robbery, a newly uncovered lawsuit accuses Bishop Lamor Whitehead of bamboozling a parishioner out of her $90,000 life savings in 2020. A Brooklyn bishop held his first service on Sunday following a livestreamed armed robbery. On Sunday, in a bizarre display Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the robbery that...
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' crew member shot and killed while working near set in New York City
The crew member — identified by the NYPD as Johnny Pizarro — was taken to Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn and was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.
Flashy preacher robbed in pulpit during sermon (video)
A video of a Brooklyn, New York, pastor getting robbed during his sermon has gone viral. Bishop Lamor Whitehead is known for showing off his luxurious items around New York, as he does real estate on the side. He drives a Rolls-Royce and wears lots of jewelry, including while in the pulpit.
