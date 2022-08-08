Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
3 Day Trip to Las VegasJoJo's Cup of MochaLas Vegas, NV
Related
Flash Flood Watch issued for Southern Nevada as possible storms develop
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from noon to midnight.
2news.com
Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada
Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
Flooding is very possible today
Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
SFGate
Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flash flood warning issued for west-central Clark County
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for part Southern Nevada on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Heavy rains close major California tourist attractions, including Death Valley and part of Joshua Tree National Park
Scattered thunderstorms continued to hammer parts of southeastern California and southern Nevada on Tuesday.
I-15 southbound lanes near Primm reopen following flooding
The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol has closed down a portion of I-15 due to flooding.
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding
NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada
ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
news3lv.com
Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
Sign of the times: Lake Mead bodies show up on billboard
Located at the corner of Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard, across from Sam's Town Casino, people are noticing a new billboard with the timely slogan, "Injured while searching for dead bodies at Lake Mead? Demand Compensation!"
6 Lake Tahoe cabin rentals you can escape to for a quiet weekend
Ahead find six Lake Tahoe cabin rentals that will let you escape from city life, if only temporarily.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several families tested for DNA: What we know about 4 sets of remains at Lake Mead
Boaters and swimmers have discovered the remains of four people at Lake Mead since May, but not all of their deaths are considered suspicious.
KTNV
Traffic alert: Northbound Jones Blvd. shut down at 215 ramps after crash
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northbound lanes of Jones Boulevard were shut down in the northwest part of Las Vegas on Monday after a crash blocked traffic. Traffic cameras in the area showed a semi-truck stopped and blocking all travel lanes at the 215 Beltway off-ramp at Jones Boulevard. According...
Fourth set of human remains discovered at Lake Mead since May
Another set of skeletal remains was discovered at Lake Mead on Saturday morning.
Fox5 KVVU
Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
Fourth set of human remains found at drought-stricken Lake Mead
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A fourth set of human remains have been found at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas, where the country’s largest reservoir is located, authorities said. The discovery comes 12 days after a third set of human remains was found in...
Daily Beast
MORE Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead’s Receding Waters
Human remains have been found again along the parched shoreline of Lake Mead, a rapidly shrinking reservoir east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. The fresh discovery marks the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered. Rangers were called to Swim Beach in Nevada after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, with National Park Service officials saying that a Clark County coroner was assessing the skeletal fragments. The corpse’s identity and manner of death were not immediately clear, with an investigation ongoing. Lake Mead, which has not been at its full capacity since the summer of 1999, is at its lowest level in eight decades, according to park officials. The first body in the spate of recent discoveries was found inside a barrel in May by passing boaters. A week later, two paddleboarders stumbled upon more human remains in a sandbar. Most recently, partial human remains were found in a popular swimming area on July 25. Authorities have speculated that more bodies will emerge as the lake’s waters continue to recede.
SFGate
In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways
RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
Comments / 0