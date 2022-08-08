ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2news.com

Flash Flood Watch in Effect for Central, Eastern Nevada

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly east and south of Reno. A flash flood watch is up for central and eastern Nevada until 11pm Tuesday, with flooding possible under the stronger storms. Gusty winds, flash flooding, and dangerous lightning will be around the storms. For Reno and our valleys,...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

Flooding is very possible today

Clouds and sunshine with high humidity to start our Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms moving out of Arizona this morning have mostly fizzled before reaching Clark County with measurable rainfall, but that is expected to change through the afternoon and evening. More energy coming our way could produce storms with heavy rain leading to flooding. And […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
SFGate

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Washington state

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) — A Red Flag Warning was issued for portions of western Washington on Wednesday due to the threat of thunderstorms amid dry conditions. The warning issued by the National Weather Service is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, KING5 reported. Affected areas...
ENVIRONMENT
Las Vegas, NV
San Bernardino, CA
California State
Elko Daily Free Press

More storms predicted this week for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – The monsoon finally arrived in Elko last weekend, and the weather service is predicting another stormy week ahead. Nearly half an inch of rain was measured Friday at Elko’s airport, followed by another .18 of an inch on Saturday. The total of .70 of an inch...
ELKO, NV
news3lv.com

Officials: A year's worth of rain fell in Death Valley within three hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with Death Valley National Park are analyzing the aftermath of recent storms that caused damage and closures on all park roads. In a statement released on Sunday, officials say the weekend rain was historic, calling the rainfall a '1,000 Year Rain Event,' meaning there's only a 0.1% chance of something like this happening yearly.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Beast

MORE Human Remains Discovered in Lake Mead’s Receding Waters

Human remains have been found again along the parched shoreline of Lake Mead, a rapidly shrinking reservoir east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. The fresh discovery marks the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered. Rangers were called to Swim Beach in Nevada after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, with National Park Service officials saying that a Clark County coroner was assessing the skeletal fragments. The corpse’s identity and manner of death were not immediately clear, with an investigation ongoing. Lake Mead, which has not been at its full capacity since the summer of 1999, is at its lowest level in eight decades, according to park officials. The first body in the spate of recent discoveries was found inside a barrel in May by passing boaters. A week later, two paddleboarders stumbled upon more human remains in a sandbar. Most recently, partial human remains were found in a popular swimming area on July 25. Authorities have speculated that more bodies will emerge as the lake’s waters continue to recede.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

In dry California, salty water creeps into key waterways

RIO VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Charlie Hamilton hasn't irrigated his vineyards with water from the Sacramento River since early May, even though it flows just yards from his crop. Nearby to the south, the industrial Bay Area city of Antioch has supplied its people with water from the San Joaquin River for just 32 days this year, compared to roughly 128 days by this time in a wet year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed in Suspected Pedestrian Accident on Arroyo Road [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 8, 2022) – Sunday, at least one victim was pronounced dead after a suspected pedestrian accident on Arroyo Road. The incident occurred along Arroyo Road, just north of Blue Diamond Road on July 24th. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple calls in the area.
LAS VEGAS, NV

