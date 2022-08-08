Human remains have been found again along the parched shoreline of Lake Mead, a rapidly shrinking reservoir east of Las Vegas, authorities said Sunday. The fresh discovery marks the fourth time since May that remains have been uncovered. Rangers were called to Swim Beach in Nevada after the gruesome discovery on Saturday, with National Park Service officials saying that a Clark County coroner was assessing the skeletal fragments. The corpse’s identity and manner of death were not immediately clear, with an investigation ongoing. Lake Mead, which has not been at its full capacity since the summer of 1999, is at its lowest level in eight decades, according to park officials. The first body in the spate of recent discoveries was found inside a barrel in May by passing boaters. A week later, two paddleboarders stumbled upon more human remains in a sandbar. Most recently, partial human remains were found in a popular swimming area on July 25. Authorities have speculated that more bodies will emerge as the lake’s waters continue to recede.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO