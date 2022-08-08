ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Seacoast Current

When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone

With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
FOXBusiness

Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off

A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
The Independent

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
The Independent

Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others

Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.But nine years later, they still live much as they always did, remaining in their community, keeping up with church, family and friends, and teaching their children to work hard to make a...
UPI News

North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man thought that he was out of luck when he saw a $272,829 lottery jackpot hit -- then realized that he had just bought the winning ticket. Pernell Shoulars Jr., 44, of Fayetteville purchased the ticket at a local gas station last Friday, and when he saw the jackpot come up, he thought that it had been won already.
The Independent

National Lottery appeal for £7.4m jackpot winner as huge prize goes unclaimed

The National Lottery is appealing for the missing winner of a £7.4m jackpot to come forward and collect the prize. The jackpot of £7,440,150 is yet to be claimed from a Lotto ticket bought in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on 18 June.Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers. The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the bonus ball was 21.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot...
