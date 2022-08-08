Read full article on original website
Michigan Lottery player matches 5 Mega Millions winning numbers in Friday drawing
A Michigan Lottery player came very close to winning Friday's Mega Millions jackpot worth an estimated $1.28 billion. One ticket sold online in Michigan matched all five white balls drawn — 13-36-45-57-67, but didn't match the Mega Ball — 14, according to the Mega Millions website. The ticket is now worth $1 million and didn't have...
Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $1.28 billion jackpot
The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by...
When You Win the Mega Millions Jackpot, Don’t Tell Anyone
With the annuity value of the Mega Millions jackpot at over $1 billion for Friday night's drawing, a new multi-millionaire is about to be minted. The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won for 29 drawings since April. The Mega Millions jackpot will have an annuity value of $1.1 billion ($648.2 million in cash) for its next drawing on Friday, July 28, the fourth largest multi-state lottery jackpot ever offered. The largest is the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016, on three tickets sold in California, Florida, and Tennessee.
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
Michigan man wins $6 million from lottery scratch off
A Michigan man won $6 million from a lottery scratch-off ticket. The man, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the multi-million dollar prize after buying the Michigan Lottery's new "Diamond Riches" instant game, according to the lottery. The anonymous man said he's been "shaking" since he scratched off the...
I’m a lottery expert – how to win big by not wasting time on the one in 300million Mega Millions & Powerball jackpots
A LOTTERY expert has warned against playing multi-million-dollar jackpots before revealing the best way to win big money. Rich Wheeler, president of Lottery Now, revealed to The U.S. Sun that you're far better off looking at local lotto games instead of shooting for national prizes. "Someone always wins Mega Millions...
Mega Millions Had 14.3 Million Winning Tickets, 27 Millionaires on Friday
Five tickets in Florida are worth at least $1 million, but that's not where the grand prize was won.
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02B after no tickets win Tuesday’s top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.02 billion after no tickets matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing. According to the lottery’s website, the winning numbers drawn Tuesday were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and Mega Ball 15. Although no tickets won the $830...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
Winning lottery jackpot is lucky for some, tragic for others
Dave and Erica Harrig stayed true to their values when they won a lottery jackpot of more than $61 million in 2013. It made all the difference. The couple from Gretna, Nebraska, a community on the outskirts of Omaha where Dave Harrig now is a volunteer firefighter, allowed themselves to buy a new home, some vintage automobiles and a few ocean cruises after they both quit their jobs.But nine years later, they still live much as they always did, remaining in their community, keeping up with church, family and friends, and teaching their children to work hard to make a...
North Carolina man discovers $272K lottery win after seeing jackpot hit
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man thought that he was out of luck when he saw a $272,829 lottery jackpot hit -- then realized that he had just bought the winning ticket. Pernell Shoulars Jr., 44, of Fayetteville purchased the ticket at a local gas station last Friday, and when he saw the jackpot come up, he thought that it had been won already.
National Lottery appeal for £7.4m jackpot winner as huge prize goes unclaimed
The National Lottery is appealing for the missing winner of a £7.4m jackpot to come forward and collect the prize. The jackpot of £7,440,150 is yet to be claimed from a Lotto ticket bought in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, on 18 June.Players are being urged to check their tickets to see if they have the winning numbers. The Lotto jackpot winner matched all six main numbers in the draw, which were 11, 14, 36, 39, 42, 59 and the bonus ball was 21.Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find Wolverhampton’s mystery Lotto jackpot...
