Read full article on original website
Related
Attempted murder suspect escapes police custody in Bakersfield
An attempted murder suspect is being sought after he escaped from police custody by attacking a deputy and then carjacking a woman in Bakersfield.
KMPH.com
4th person arrested in connected to Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — A fourth person who deputies say is connected to a Clovis kidnapping case back in 2016 has been arrested. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Brandon Roque of Madera is facing charges of kidnapping, torture, conspiracy, sexual assault, and intimidating a witness.
Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
Woman killed after walking on HWY 99, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman who was killed after walking on Highway 99 on Sunday. Adriana Gamez, 22, was identified as the woman struck by a vehicle on Highway 99 near White Lane, according to the coroner’s office. Gamez was transported to Kern Medical where she was pronounced […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inmate escaped from KCSO custody in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate escaped from custody in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday morning placing nearby schools on lockout, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The inmate has not been identified and it is unclear whether or not the inmate has been taken into custody. An updated version of this story can be found by clicking […]
GV Wire
Farmersville Gas Station Operator Gets Life Sentence for Violent Killing
A business meeting that turned deadly is sending a 65-year-old Tulare County man to prison for the rest of his life. Harbhajan Mundi received a sentence of 77 years to life on Thursday, Aug. 5, in the 2018 shooting and beating death of the owner of the Aztecs Gas Station & Liquor Store in Farmersville.
thesungazette.com
VPD search for suspect in killing at ARCO station
VISALIA – Visalia police are still searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday. According to the Visalia Police Department, at 1:34 a.m., on Sunday, Aug. 7, officers were dispatched to the ARCO at 600 S. Lovers Lane for the report of shots fired outside of the business. Once officers arrived on scene, they began checking the area and located a deceased adult male in a nearby neighborhood. Violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation.
Suspect returned to the scene, shoots at victim and deputies: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter. The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
$1,000 reward offered for woman reported missing from Selma
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 22-year-old woman has been reported missing from Selma. Jolissa Fuentes was last seen Sunday at 4:00 a.m. when she left to go to the store and did not return. She was driving a 2011 gray Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766. Anyone...
Man accused of attacking woman while she was walking to work arrested
The man accused of attacking a Bakersfield woman while she was walking to work in the area of Stine Road and Ming Avenue has been arrested.
Florida man robs Fresno County gas station, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man from Florida was arrested for allegedly robbing a gas station in Fresno County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 22-year-old Jermaine Williams of Miami was booked on suspicion of robbery on Friday. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to […]
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Tulare County, CHP says
A Visalia man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Tulare County just northeast of Exeter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KMPH.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 murder in Farmersville
FARMERSVILLE, calif. (FOX26) — A man was sentenced Tuesday to 77 years to life in prison for the 2018 murder of a man in Farmersville. A Tulare County jury found 65-year-old Harbhajan Mundi guilty on Dec. 16, 2021, of first-degree murder mayhem, and assault with a firearm with the special allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.
18-year-old man hit and killed by car in Tulare County, CHP says
The California Highway Patrol says a 51-year-old Visalia woman was driving on the 198 and the 18-year-old man was standing in the fast lane.
L.A. Weekly
Brandon Pinkey Injured in Bus Crash on Highway 99 [Tulare, CA]
At Least 17 People Injured in Greyhound Bus Accident. The crash happened on August 3rd, at about 3:00 a.m. on Highway 99, near Avenue 360. According to California Highway Patrol, a Greyhound bus, driven by 45-year-old Pinkey, was headed northbound. For reasons currently unknown, the bus, occupied by at least 34 people, drifted onto the right shoulder and collided with a chain-link fence before flipping onto its side in a packing house parking lot.
L.A. Weekly
Jim Fuentes Killed in Head-On Crash on North Fruit Avenue [Fresno, CA]
57-Year-Old Man Dead after Wrong-Way Collision near Tenaya Way. The incident happened just after 9:00 p.m., near Tenaya Way on July 29th. According to reports, Fuentes was driving a Scion in the left most southbound lane of Fruit Avenue. For unknown reasons, he veered to the opposite lane and crashed head-on into a Nissan Altima.
KMPH.com
Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Norma Joy Blair
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Norma Joy Blair. Norma Blair is wanted by Law Enforcement for Felony Evading. 32-year-old Blair is 5' tall, 110 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Norma Joy Blair is hiding, call...
Man found shot to death near ARCO in Visalia
Visalia police responded to the ARCO on South Lovers Lane for a report of shots fired outside the business just after 1:30 am.
Hanford Sentinel
Selma's Zachary Duarte sworn in as CHP officer
Zachary Paul Armando Duarte of Selma, Calif., has successfully completed cadet training at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Academy, according to a release from authorities. He is assigned to duty at the CHP’s Humboldt Area office. Officer Duarte graduated from Selma High School in 2010. Prior to attending the CHP...
L.A. Weekly
Officer Steve Hunt Killed in Bicycle Accident on McKinley Grove Road [Fresno, CA]
Fresno Police Officer Killed in Bicycle Crash near Shaver Lake. Authorities responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m., near the Wishon Campground. Officer Hunt was riding north in the right shoulder of the road while a Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound. Suddenly, Hunt slipped and crashed into the southbound vehicle....
Comments / 0