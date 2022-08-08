ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Nighttime shuttle buses to return on part of Red Line

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XYJU_0h8ZCR3j00

BOSTON — Another week of buses replacing evening service on part of the Red Line begins Monday.

Buses will replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service between JFK/UMass and Braintree from 9 p.m. through the end of service. The diversion, in its second and final week, will run from Aug. 8-11.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders.”

The MBTA said the work is necessary to allow crews access to conduct maintenance work, including tie replacement and track re-alignment. The agency said these changes will allow it to remove speed restrictions, ultimately speeding up travel time for riders.

But the change coincides with a number of other service disruptions for riders.

A partial closure of the Green Line’s E Branch from Heath Street to Copley Station began Saturday. That closure came a day after the MBTA announced that the Green Line will partially shut down service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square Station to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project.

All the while, riders on the Orange Line are bracing for the upcoming 30-day shutdown, starting Aug. 19.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northeastern.edu

What can be done to fix Boston’s MBTA ‘train wreck’?

With derailments, train fires and an unprecedented safety investigation by the Federal Transit Administration, the MBTA in Boston is exhibit A when it comes to the nation’s problematic relationship with public transportation systems. Northeastern University experts blame years of disinvestment in buses, subways and commuter rails on the political...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Overhead highway sign in Worcester falls into road during morning commute

WORCESTER, Mass. — An overhead sign fell onto a Worcester highway during the Tuesday morning commute. MassDOT says they received a report of a fallen highway sign on I-190 Southbound just before Exit 1 around 7:00 a.m. State Police and MassDOT staff quickly responded to the scene and closed two lanes of traffic, according to highway officials. There were no injuries and no cars were damaged, according to authorities, but commuters had to deal with heavy traffic delays.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

MBTA riders demand better alternatives during shutdowns

BOSTON - There are many changes happening on the MBTA and rider advocates are demanding better alternatives. On the Red Line, shuttle buses are replacing some service on the Braintree branch at night. The E branch of the Green Line is suspended until August 21. The Orange Line is shutting down next week for a month and in two weeks, the new Green Line extension will close from Government Center to Union Square. "It's the culmination of decades of underinvestment on the T,"  said Jarred Johnson, Executive Director of TransitMatters.Johnson said there should be priority lanes for buses so they...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Braintree, MA
City
Boston, MA
quincyquarry.com

MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Travel Time#Shuttle Service#Union Square#The Red Line#Jfk Umass#Mbta#Fta#The Green Line#Copley Station#Government Center And
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

The dark night returns: Eversource grid in Boston flickers out across city

Wednesday's expected temperature drop can't come soon enough for Eversource's groaning Boston power grid - and the people who keep losing their AC and lights because of it. Last might, more than 2,000 homes and businesses in South Boston and Charlestown lost power. South Boston's outage was concentrated east of L Street, the same part of the neighborhood that last power in the last heat wave in July.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Once again…the power is out in South Boston

Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

At Least 1 Person Injured in Dramatic Rollover Crash in Boston

At least one person was injured in a dramatic rollover crash in Boston's South End on Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on East Berkeley Street at Albany Street. Two vehicles collided with each other, and the street is completely blocked. One person was extricated from...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
WCVB

Transforming Boston's Spectacle Island from dump to dazzling

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cleanup of the once-polluted waters ofBoston Harbor revived interest in and opened access to the 34 harbor islands. Spectacle Island was once a polluted mountain of trash. Big Dig dirt — more than 4,000 barge-loads of it — was used to cap the island. The state planted more than 2,000 trees and 26,000 shrubs in fresh soil. Spectacle opened to the public in 2006 and is one of the harbor island’s crown jewels.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Easing into vacation aboard the Boston-to-Cape Cod train

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s buttoned-up South Station doesn’t typically conjure images of fold-up beach chairs, straw hats and rolling Yeti coolers. But on weekend mornings during the summer, that is what you’ll see. Instead of frenzied passengers running to catch a train to another East Coast city, today’s throng of delighted vacationers awaited the CapeFlyer, a weekend passenger train to Cape Cod. It runs during the 15 weekends of summer — up until Labor Day — from Boston to Hyannis with a handful of stops in between. I recently dragged my two young children on a CapeFlyer adventure. It happened to be the week of history-making heat waves around the world. That Sunday, Boston broke a record.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after 3 men stabbed multiple times at Braintree hotel

BRAINTREE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three men were stabbed multiple times during a confrontation at a hotel in Braintree late Tuesday night. Officers responding to the Residence Inn by Marriot off of Interstate 93 on Forbes Road around 11:15 p.m. found one stabbing victim in the hotel lobby and two others wounded in the parking lot, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigation underway at hotel in Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — A Braintree hotel is the center of a police investigation. Officers responded to the Residence Inn off of Interstate 93 following an incident overnight. Police investigated two different scenes. One was inside the Residence Inn, right in the front lobby. A Boston 25 crew spotted a bloodied towel right in the front entrance. Investigators could be seen inside processing the scene. The whole lobby area was blocked off for the investigation.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
113K+
Followers
120K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy