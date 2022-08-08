Nighttime shuttle buses to return on part of Red Line

BOSTON — Another week of buses replacing evening service on part of the Red Line begins Monday.

Buses will replace evening Red Line Braintree branch service between JFK/UMass and Braintree from 9 p.m. through the end of service. The diversion, in its second and final week, will run from Aug. 8-11.

“As the MBTA continues to work with the FTA on safety enhancements, the track and maintenance work to take place during these evening Red Line diversions will continue to allow the T to build a better and safer system for all of its riders and employees,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “We know any diversions in service can be frustrating for riders, but these evening diversions allow us to address necessary track repairs and speed restrictions on the Braintree branch, which will lead to a faster trip for Red Line riders.”

The MBTA said the work is necessary to allow crews access to conduct maintenance work, including tie replacement and track re-alignment. The agency said these changes will allow it to remove speed restrictions, ultimately speeding up travel time for riders.

But the change coincides with a number of other service disruptions for riders.

A partial closure of the Green Line’s E Branch from Heath Street to Copley Station began Saturday. That closure came a day after the MBTA announced that the Green Line will partially shut down service in both directions between Government Center and Union Square Station to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project.

All the while, riders on the Orange Line are bracing for the upcoming 30-day shutdown, starting Aug. 19.

